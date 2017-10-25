Website lets you send an invoice to Trump for your birth control co-pays.

President Donald Trump followed through on his threat of making it harder for women to get affordable birth control through their insurance. The Department of Health and Human Services ruled on October 6 that employers are allowed to be exempt from providing employees with free or low-cost birth control if the employer believes that it's morally wrong or has a religious belief that woman shouldn't use birth control.

The New York Times reported that this could mean the loss of free or low-cost birth control for "hundreds of thousands of women. In response, the Keep Birth Control Copay Free website created a tool that lets you "bill" (but not really) President Trump for your birth control co-payments.

Just pick what kind of contraceptive you use from the seven most popular types and the website will tell you what your copay would cost you a year.

Then you can send a fake invoice to both the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services.

While Trump won't actually be paying these invoices, it's a handy way to show the Trump administration just how much birth control could cost women (not that they seem to care much) in co-payments, even if they have insurance. It's also a good way for women who do get birth control coverage through their insurance to see approximately how much they'd be paying in co-pays if they lost that coverage.