10 things the internet thinks the White House Christmas decorations look like.

Christmas season has officially begun, and First Lady Melania Trump and decking the halls like A MURDER HELLSCAPE.

Sing it with me, to the tune of "Deck the Halls": MWA HA HA HA HA, HA HA HA HA.

The holidays are upon us!! Right now: flotus is seeing to every last detail here at the @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/TglHYDVUx1 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) November 27, 2017

The White House has opted for a Tim Burton-inspired aesthetic for the most wonderful time of the year, and the internet can't help but make comparisons. Here are ten things the Trumps has decided to make their house look like.

1. The Blair Witch Project Poster

2. The Nightmare Before Christmas

I photoshopped Jack Skellington into Melania's Christmas decor and honestly I like it now. pic.twitter.com/hqx1QYBGhI — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) November 27, 2017

3. The Stick Labyrinth at the End of Season 1 of True Detective

Why do the White House Christmas decorations look like the stick labyrinth at the end of Season 1 of True Detective pic.twitter.com/jl0mHJjgRb — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) November 27, 2017

4. The Upside Down