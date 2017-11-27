10 things the internet thinks the White House Christmas decorations look like.

Advertising
Christmas season has officially begun, and First Lady Melania Trump and decking the halls like A MURDER HELLSCAPE.
Sing it with me, to the tune of "Deck the Halls": MWA HA HA HA HA, HA HA HA HA.
The White House has opted for a Tim Burton-inspired aesthetic for the most wonderful time of the year, and the internet can't help but make comparisons. Here are ten things the Trumps has decided to make their house look like.
1. The Blair Witch Project Poster
2. The Nightmare Before Christmas
3. The Stick Labyrinth at the End of Season 1 of True Detective
4. The Upside Down
Advertising
5. Into the Woods
6. Pan's Labyrinth
7. Lightning Striking the Wilderness
8. The Shining
Come and play with us, Barron— Yung $uicidal Tho✟s (@ZANTrav) November 27, 2017
Forever
And ever
And ever pic.twitter.com/G2ld524ZKU
9. A Regional Production of The Crucible
Advertising
10. Snow White and the Huntsman
Advertising