The White House is infested with vermin and Twitter is crawling with jokes.

The White House is infested with vermin.

In other news, there are new reports that the White House is infested with mice, cockroaches, ants.

Ha ha ha get it? Because Trump and everyone who works for him are vermin!

Anyway, NBC 4 Washington recently obtained work orders from the White House, revealing hundreds of requests from 2017, many of which were to control the pests. There were ants in Trump's chief of staff John Kelly's office, at least four reports of cockroach infestation on the White House grounds, and mice in the White House Navy mess food service area.

Not to mention, all those jokes about Trump rage-tweeting from his toilet may actually be true. There was one work order requesting a new toilet seat in the Oval Office, a.k.a. Trump's office, shortly after the inauguration. Or maybe he just didn't want to poop where Obama pooped? Rude.

Melania Trump has an office in the East Wing, and she reportedly made a request for new curtains in order to create an "overall effect of the room being taller." Boy, those Trumps sure do love to manipulate us, huh!

And the First Lady wasn't the only one to request a change in decoration. Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer reportedly asked for new furniture and photos for his office in the weeks following the inauguration. Hopefully Sarah Huckabee Sanders is enjoying his interior design!