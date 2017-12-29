White House intern called a 'white nationalist' for making a hand gesture. No, not that one.

When you think of neo-Nazis or white nationalists, a hand gesture comes to mind. That gesture's a "heil," the Nazi salute. Or, if you've been digging deep into the dark corners of the internet for the last year, that gesture's the "OK" hand.
On Thursday, the Daily Mail got ahold of a photo of White House interns posing with President Trump. While the president instructed the group to make a thumbs-up, one intern named Jack Breuer went with the OK hand instead.
It did not go OK.
Breuer took to social media to defend himself against the resulting outrage:
"In some of our intern pictures, I emulated the OK sign the President sometimes makes. That was foolish," wrote Breuer. "I'm proud of my Jewish heritage and strongly reject the hateful views associated with racist white power organizations."
Right now you're thinking: "Wait, the OK hand is a white power sign?"
According to the Daily Mail, the hand signal is "said to depict the letter 'W' with the outstretched middle, ring and little fingers, and a 'P' with the circle made by the thumb and forefinger stretching down to the wrist. Together 'WP' stands for White Power."
But allow me to google it for you:
"No, the 'OK' Gesture Is Not a Hate Symbol," answers the Anti-Defamation League.
The nonprofit organization explained back in May that the OK-as-hate-symbol idea originated on known troll-haven 4chan.
The ADL calls the whole thing a hoax.
"The 'OK' hand gesture hoax originated in February 2017 when an anonymous 4channer announced 'Operation O-KKK,'" wrote the ADL, quoting the originator of the scheme as saying that "leftists have dug so deep down into their lunacy. We must force [them] to dig more, until the rest of society ain't going anywhere near that s***."
So according to the ADL, someone on 4chan wanted to make liberals (or the Daily Mail) look crazy by making them cry racism whenever they saw the OK symbol.
Meanwhile, sites like Vice and The Outline have pointed to uses of the gesture by well-known alt-righters like Milo Yiannopoulous and Richard Spencer as evidence that the OK symbol really has been co-opted by white nationalists.
Breuer denied using the photo-op to support white nationalism, making the undeniable point that the gesture has a prominent place in Donald Trump's rolodex of gesticulation.
So whether you believe the intern knew what he was doing or not, it's obvious that the next time anyone poses with Trump and wants to imitate his hands, there are better options than the OK.
Just ask Scaramucci.