White House intern called a 'white nationalist' for making a hand gesture. No, not that one.

When you think of neo-Nazis or white nationalists, a hand gesture comes to mind. That gesture's a "heil," the Nazi salute. Or, if you've been digging deep into the dark corners of the internet for the last year, that gesture's the "OK" hand.

On Thursday, the Daily Mail got ahold of a photo of White House interns posing with President Trump. While the president instructed the group to make a thumbs-up, one intern named Jack Breuer went with the OK hand instead.

It did not go OK.

EXCLUSIVE: A White House intern flashed the "white power" sign while posing with Trump and the rest of his intern class last month. https://t.co/klhohpKQ5d via @MailOnline — David Martosko (@dmartosko) December 28, 2017

Breuer took to social media to defend himself against the resulting outrage:

In some of our intern pictures, I emulated the OK sign the President sometimes makes. That was foolish. I should have listened more closely to the Commander-in-Chief and given the thumbs up. (1/2) — Jack Breuer (@jjbreue) December 29, 2017

I’m proud of my Jewish heritage and strongly reject the hateful views associated with racist white power organizations. I would never make common cause with them. (2/2) — Jack Breuer (@jjbreue) December 29, 2017

"In some of our intern pictures, I emulated the OK sign the President sometimes makes. That was foolish," wrote Breuer. "I'm proud of my Jewish heritage and strongly reject the hateful views associated with racist white power organizations."