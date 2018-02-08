The 10 most bonkers moments from today's White House press briefing, with special guest star Raj Shah.

Today's Sarah Sanders Show (also known as the White House press briefing) starred an understudy: Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah.

While a relatively unknown character on The Real White Housewives, Shah was thrust into the spotlight a week ago when New York Magazine dug up an old email in which he called Trump a deplorable.

Here's how he handled his first duel in the dungeon.

1. Shah opened with a statement about Rob Porter, the ex-West Wing staff secretary who resigned after photos emerged alleging he abused his ex-wives.

Raj Shah says John Kelly "had not seen images" prior to initial statement defending Rob Porter, but does not say whether Kelly knew of domestic violence allegations. https://t.co/DNE9hD94Q2 pic.twitter.com/memvFpyxV2 — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2018

In the reporting of Portergate, it was revealed that the FBI had interviewed his ex-wives, and were aware of a restraining order against him. One of his exes even told law enforcement that he was susceptible to blackmail. Porter was never granted full security clearance, but nonetheless was still given the job of reading classified material before it got to Trump's desk.

Shah said that Chief of Staff John Kelly has only become ~fully~ aware of the allegations of domestic abuse, which sure sounds like admitting that he was ~partially~ aware.

Shah refusing to "get into specifics" of who knew what and when is such an obvious tell that the underlying facts are terrible for Kelly and the White House. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 8, 2018

The White House is now saying that he had been working for over a year on a interim security clearance, and once the public became aware of Porter's past, they couldn't get away with sheltering him.

But as many reporters note, Kelly still called him an honorable dude even after the photos of his ex wife's bruises were released.