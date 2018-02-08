The 10 most bonkers moments from today's White House press briefing, with special guest star Raj Shah.

Today's Sarah Sanders Show (also known as the White House press briefing) starred an understudy: Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah.
While a relatively unknown character on The Real White Housewives, Shah was thrust into the spotlight a week ago when New York Magazine dug up an old email in which he called Trump a deplorable.
Here's how he handled his first duel in the dungeon.
1. Shah opened with a statement about Rob Porter, the ex-West Wing staff secretary who resigned after photos emerged alleging he abused his ex-wives.
In the reporting of Portergate, it was revealed that the FBI had interviewed his ex-wives, and were aware of a restraining order against him. One of his exes even told law enforcement that he was susceptible to blackmail. Porter was never granted full security clearance, but nonetheless was still given the job of reading classified material before it got to Trump's desk.
Shah said that Chief of Staff John Kelly has only become ~fully~ aware of the allegations of domestic abuse, which sure sounds like admitting that he was ~partially~ aware.
The White House is now saying that he had been working for over a year on a interim security clearance, and once the public became aware of Porter's past, they couldn't get away with sheltering him.
But as many reporters note, Kelly still called him an honorable dude even after the photos of his ex wife's bruises were released.
You know what they say:
Beat your first wife, shame on you. Beat your second wife, John Kelly applauds you for your consistency, dignity and honor.
2. A question on Portergate became "What did the president know, and when did he know it?"
It's a question we'll be hearing a lot if we ever get to Senate Russiagate hearings.
Friendly reminder: the public doesn't have a right to know anything.
3. A reporter brought up the fact that Porter is dating White House Communications Director Hope Hicks.
When it came to crafting the statements that defended him but then ultimately accepted his resignation, Shah said that Hicks "recused herself from some matters," but we have yet to know what that means.
4. Throughout the briefing, they still couldn't decide on a story.
All those words were said within the hour.
5. Shah admitted that the White House "could have done better," which is the closest thing to an apology in Trumpworld.
Stunning and brave.
6. Someone asked about Omarosa's statements on Celebrity Bring Brother.
Shah noted that "Omarosa was fired three times on The Apprentice, this is the fourth time we let her go."
But then why was she even hired?
The White House is the new Vulture.com, the hot place to get your reality TV recaps.
7. A reporter asked how the hell the White House just keeps letting people work at the White House without complete background checks.
8. The White House frickin' had to be asked if they believe victims of domestic violence.
It's never a good sign if you have to ask.
9. April Ryan, hero, asked why, if the White House takes violence against women seriously, they shut down the Office on Violence Against Women.
He doesn't know.