Sarah Sanders loudly addressed Trump's silence on domestic abuse victims at today's press briefing.

The White House is still reeling from the Rob Porter scandal, which in case you missed it, is/was this:

*Inhale*

The Daily Mail and The Intercept reported that (now former) White House staff secretary Rob Porter allegedly beat both of his ex-wives, and they had photos. The White House defended him. It was reported that the FBI was aware of this, and refused to grant him security clearance. The White House kept him anyway. The Washington Post added that White House counsel Don McGahn knew the people's house was harboring a domestic abuser with a restraining order against him. The White House counsel kept him anyway. Chief of Staff John Kelly learned about Porter's abuse in the fall. He let him work in the West Wing anyway.

*Exhale*

Today was Press Secretary Sarah Sanders's first trip back to the podium since the story broke, and she took the opportunity to write a new timeline of the White House responses and insists that Trump supports victims of domestic violence, even though he has never publicly said anything to that effect.

Sanders says President Trump believes a “mere allegation” shouldn’t be a “determining factor” for any individual and supports due process in any allegation https://t.co/4gdyw3eDew — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 12, 2018

But if it's not on Twitter, did it really happen?