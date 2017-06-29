Advertising

This morning, Donald Trump directed some really nasty (and sexist) tweets at the co-hosts of MSNBC's Morning Joe. While he referred to Joe Scarborough as "Psycho Joe," and called the show "poorly rated," it was Mika Brzezinski who bore the brunt of his attacks. He called her "low I.Q. Crazy Mika," and told a story about how she stayed at his Mar-a-Lago estate with a badly bleeding face-lift.

Basically everyone has condemned these tweets, including many Republicans. It seems the only two people who don't think Trump was out of line are his wife, Melania, and White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

According to the Politico, at today's afternoon press briefing, Sanders said, “I think the president has been attacked mercilessly on personal accounts by members of [Morning Joe]. When he gets attacked, he’s going to hit back.” She added “I think the American people elected somebody who's tough, who's smart, and who's a fighter, and that's Donald Trump. And I don't think that it's a surprise to anybody that he fights fire with fire.”

Ah, interesting. So basically, it's our own fault for electing a man we knew would viciously attack people on a personal level. In a manner of speaking, we were all asking for this.

The Huffington Post reports that Sanders also stated “The things this show has called him, not just him but numerous members of his staff. . . are very deeply personal." She mused, "It's kind of like we're living in the Twilight Zone." For once I agree with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but definitely not for the same reasons.

Sanders argued, “If these attacks happened in previous administration, the rest of the media would have said, ‘Guys, no way, hold on,’ but nobody does that. The president, he’s not gonna step back.”

But it's not as though Trump hasn't led attacks of his own (hello? Rosie O'Donnell? Megyn Kelly?), most notably against Barack Obama. The Huffington Post reports that NBC's Kristen Welker mentioned Trump starting the birther movement, claiming that Obama wasn't born in the United States, and demanding that he produce his birth certificate. Sanders conveniently avoided talking about this.

Politico reports that during the briefing, Sanders was asked what example the president is setting for men's treatment of women. She allegedly replied,

Look, everybody wants to make this an attack on a woman. What about the constant attacks that he receives or the rest of us? I'm a woman, and I've been attacked by this show multiple times, but I don't cry foul because of it. I think that, you know, you want to create this false narrative. One hand, it's like, ‘Let's treat everybody equally,’ and on the other hand, they attack, attack, attack, and he responds and apparently that's wrong.

“I'm sorry, guys, I've answered this question,” she stated, and refused to take any more questions on the subject.

Well, America, I hope you're proud of what you've done. You have no one to blame but yourselves.

