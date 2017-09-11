Advertising

On Sunday, as Hurricane Irma bore down on southern Florida, White House social media director Dan Scavino announced to the world that he was "sharing #HurricaneIrma on social media with @RealDonaldTrump & @VP Pence" every hour. But there was a problem with one of the videos he shared. According to CNN, it was completely fake.

"Here is Miami International Airport," wrote the administration's top social media official, who is surprisingly not Donald Trump himself. "STAY SAFE!!"

The tweet was soon deleted by Scavino, after commenters apparently identified the location not as Miami, but Mexico City—the footage taken from an unrelated storm.

Miami International Airport's official Twitter account had the most succinct response to the erroneous message:

This video is not from Miami International Airport. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 10, 2017

If you've been following the Trump administration, you'll know that they do not look kindly on FAKE NEWS. In fact, Scavino has gloated over the most minor factual errors in news reports before. Here's one dredged up by HuffPo:

And of course there's his boss's typically brutal reaction to fake news, real or imagined:

So of course Scavino's apology for spreading misinformation was thorough, well-thought out, and devoid of any excuse. Just kidding, he blamed it on the fact that he was just sharing everything he saw on the internet: Thank you. It was among 100s of videos/pics I am receiving re: Irma from public. In trying to notify all, I shared - have deleted. Be safe! — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) September 10, 2017 "It was among 100s of videos/pics I am receiving re: Irma from the public," wrote Scavino of his fact-checking process. "In trying to notify all, I shared - have deleted." The airport was cool with it, but few others let him off the hook. Hopefully he shared his apology to Trump after showing him the fake video. Thanks, Dan. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 10, 2017 Right, I mean how could @potus staff be expected to actually *check* the truth and accuracy of info before they spread it?!? #askingtoomuch — Jess (@nastyloudstrong) September 10, 2017 You would hope that the "White House Director of Social Media" would know better about authenticating videos before sharing them with POTUS pic.twitter.com/TTourdnZuO — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) September 10, 2017 Don't believe everything you see on the internet, and that includes Trump Twitter.

