On Thursday, the official White House Twitter account—not to be confused with the headline-making machine @RealDonaldTrump—tweeted the following. See if you can figure out what's going on.

President Trump: We are forever in your debt. Thank you. God bless you, God bless our truly amazing law enforcement, and God bless America. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 27, 2017

No, the White House didn't turn President Donald Trump into an all knowing, god-blessed deity. At least, not on purpose.

The tweet should have had quotes around it.

Guys, I don't think this is the White House saying this to Trump. I think it's the White House noting what Trump said to law enforcement. — Erin Murphy (@ErinDMurphy) July 27, 2017

The White House was merely quoting Donald Trump, who was speaking on Thursday at a ceremony for first responders to the shooting of Congressman Scalise. Of course, without the quotation marks and even a hint of context, Twitter was quite reasonably alarmed.

What the fuck is this dictator praising propaganda shit!? — Jason Ross (@jasonsolross) July 27, 2017

From here in the UK I'd say that the US government is getting more like Russia by the day. Feel sad for you folks. ☹️ — Frightful Horrors (@FrightfulHorror) July 27, 2017

what in the hell is this tweet — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) July 27, 2017

Glorious Leader makes the sun and eats the moon. We are but worms without his shining example. #MAGA!!!! — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) July 27, 2017

Is this the worst mistake to come out of the Trump administration on Twitter?

No, but it's amusing.

Did you guys get hacked? — Kate Schmidt (@kateschmidt) July 27, 2017

Bless them indeed! But you won't be blessing them when they arrest you for treason and obstruction of justice. — LaurieDonaldson (@1_mad_squirrel) July 27, 2017

Are you okay? Are they holding your family hostage? Do you need rescue? — Laura Anne Gilman (@LAGilman) July 27, 2017

This is exactly how I imagine Darth Vadar would have made his staff tweet right after creating the Death Star. — Rob Eric (@roberic1) July 27, 2017

And obviously not the first time a Trump-related quote has gone wrong for lack of punctuation.

So just enjoy the mistake until the inevitable next one:

I know they're quotes but prefer to believe whoever runs the White House account forgot to log out of their MAGA Trump replier account pic.twitter.com/ha1207TquC — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 27, 2017

Grammar is important, everyone, even if it's not presidential.

