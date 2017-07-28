On Thursday, the official White House Twitter account—not to be confused with the headline-making machine @RealDonaldTrump—tweeted the following. See if you can figure out what's going on.
No, the White House didn't turn President Donald Trump into an all knowing, god-blessed deity. At least, not on purpose.
The tweet should have had quotes around it.
The White House was merely quoting Donald Trump, who was speaking on Thursday at a ceremony for first responders to the shooting of Congressman Scalise. Of course, without the quotation marks and even a hint of context, Twitter was quite reasonably alarmed.
Is this the worst mistake to come out of the Trump administration on Twitter?
No, but it's amusing.
And obviously not the first time a Trump-related quote has gone wrong for lack of punctuation.
So just enjoy the mistake until the inevitable next one:
Grammar is important, everyone, even if it's not presidential.