Advertising

On Thursday, the official White House Twitter account—not to be confused with the headline-making machine @RealDonaldTrump—tweeted the following. See if you can figure out what's going on.

No, the White House didn't turn President Donald Trump into an all knowing, god-blessed deity. At least, not on purpose.

The tweet should have had quotes around it.

Advertising

The White House was merely quoting Donald Trump, who was speaking on Thursday at a ceremony for first responders to the shooting of Congressman Scalise. Of course, without the quotation marks and even a hint of context, Twitter was quite reasonably alarmed.

Advertising

Is this the worst mistake to come out of the Trump administration on Twitter?

Twitter

No, but it's amusing.

Advertising

And obviously not the first time a Trump-related quote has gone wrong for lack of punctuation.

Twitter can't decide if this t-shirt for sale in Trump Tower has a typo or not.
Advertising

So just enjoy the mistake until the inevitable next one:

Grammar is important, everyone, even if it's not presidential.

Sources: h/t Elite Daily
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.