Qasim Rashid, a lawyer in Washington, D.C., went viral on Sunday for giving a white supremacist—and the internet—a much-needed history lesson.

Rashid gets harassed on the internet by anti-Muslim a-holes on the regular. One of them, who was likely quite proud of this "hot take," asked him "Where's the Christian version of ISIS and every other religion then?"

Rashid replied with thousands of years of receipts known as World History.

That's right, racist. Troll not lest ye be trolled.

Rashid was generous to take the time to educate the racist schmuck, and the post received over 5,600 retweets, with one commenter even adding, "[I] need my ignorant grandma to see this."

A white supremacist DM'd me claiming Islam is violent & taunted me to show "where's the Christian version of Isis?"



This was my response. pic.twitter.com/YgvbrTjzCi — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) April 3, 2017

The reply has received the endorsement of Christians.

I am a pastor and i approve this message https://t.co/aCjrFBcuxM — Luke (@TheologicalDino) April 3, 2017

To my fellow Christians, own this: https://t.co/S4Y6jEf4SL — Dan Rosado (@_danielrosado) April 3, 2017

Every religion has extremists, and extremists have more in common with each other than they do with the common people of their faith.

While a white supremacist is likely to view every other type of religious violence as "alternative facts," when truth matters again, this tweet should be studied in history classes.

