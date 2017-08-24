Advertising

Meet Colleen Dagg, the internet's newest hero:

A post shared by Colleen Dagg (@colleendagg) on

The Florida resident recently won the hearts of Twitter when she physically fought a racist white woman in a hotel lobby. According to various reports, tweets and Facebook posts, the woman made a racist comment about Haitians. The video then shows the woman getting in Dagg's face and hitting her. That's when Colleen pops off, until hotel staff, and eventually the police, intervene.

Advertising

The video was originally shared on Facebook by someone named "Austin," who has since taken it down. It has since been re-shared and gone viral on Facebook and Twitter:

"I told you I was the right one honey."

For those who have asked, here's the full video along with the original caption from Austin. He's since taken it off his feed. ---- "Ok so lady in the blue sundress said something super racist about how "you know these Haitians" and sis in the gray was not having it." She then lied to the police and said the other girl started it, when everything was caught on video."

Posted by Blue Telusma on Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Apparently Austin, the person who originally shared the video, explained in the caption:

Ok so lady in the blue sundress said something super racist about how "you know these Haitians" and sis in the gray was not having it. She then lied to the police and said the other girl started it, when everything was caught on video."

Advertising

Unprovoked violence is bad. But provoked violence, especially as a response to racism, seems to be A-OKAY with the internet:

And no one is here for the woman in the blue dress claiming to be the victim in the video, after clearly provoking the fight. She also claims to be "three months pregnant" and says Colleen is "going to jail." Twitter isn't buying it:

Advertising

Colleen Dagg has quickly risen to status of Twitter hero:

Advertising
Someone punched an actual Nazi giving a TV interview, and we simply can't stop watching it.

A lot of people want to thank her IRL. Probably because that's the most effective way to thank someone (oh, and also she's pretty).

Advertising

She has since responded to her newfound social media fame by 1) signing up for Twitter. And 2) sharing this tweet in defense of her decision to beat the crap out of the woman in the blue dress. It's pretty solid:

She wrote:

Advertising

This is a young country, built on racism. Black people have been disenfranchised for over 250 years. The faster white people accept and validate the truth, the closer we'll come to a place of peace and understanding. Fighting racism is dependent upon using my white privilege for the right reasons. There were 2 examples of white privilege in the video. The woman in the blue dress tried to use her white privilege on me, the fact that I'm white too must have slipped her mind. If you see it, say something. It's really that simple. Disclaimer; some people can't handle the truth. Stay ready.

Advertising

Hero status: maintained.

Advertising

Be the Colleen Dagg you wish to see in the world.

Another Nazi protester has been named, shamed and fired. Good work, internet.
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.