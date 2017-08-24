Advertising

Meet Colleen Dagg, the internet's newest hero:

A post shared by Colleen Dagg (@colleendagg) on Aug 24, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

The Florida resident recently won the hearts of Twitter when she physically fought a racist white woman in a hotel lobby. According to various reports, tweets and Facebook posts, the woman made a racist comment about Haitians. The video then shows the woman getting in Dagg's face and hitting her. That's when Colleen pops off, until hotel staff, and eventually the police, intervene.

The video was originally shared on Facebook by someone named "Austin," who has since taken it down. It has since been re-shared and gone viral on Facebook and Twitter:

"I told you I was the right one honey." For those who have asked, here's the full video along with the original caption from Austin. He's since taken it off his feed. ---- "Ok so lady in the blue sundress said something super racist about how "you know these Haitians" and sis in the gray was not having it." She then lied to the police and said the other girl started it, when everything was caught on video." Posted by Blue Telusma on Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Unprovoked violence is bad. But provoked violence, especially as a response to racism, seems to be A-OKAY with the internet:

racist white lady gets beat up by another white woman. i love this. pic.twitter.com/jHYdZGzpem — ❦. (@diorbonnet) August 23, 2017

And no one is here for the woman in the blue dress claiming to be the victim in the video, after clearly provoking the fight. She also claims to be "three months pregnant" and says Colleen is "going to jail." Twitter isn't buying it:

Yeah that's fucking true! And then they come out with that "they're the victim" bullshit 😒 pic.twitter.com/DRvzhIVTOc — Mari 💖 Mari (@Fersureness) August 24, 2017

Colleen Dagg has quickly risen to status of Twitter hero:

White people who say they aren't racist gotta BE ABOUT THAT LIFE and prove that shit pic.twitter.com/5rmPgGdlw8 — ALL BLM 👏🏾 (@UniversalyBlack) August 24, 2017

A lot of people want to thank her IRL. Probably because that's the most effective way to thank someone (oh, and also she's pretty).

Ayo, tell Colleen I want her number 😂👌🏽 — ⚜️🌺Goddess🌺⚜️Papí (@KayUnbroken) August 23, 2017

Can twitter work it's magic and find the lady in the gray so I can thank her 😂 — Isaiah (@IsaiahPaulin) August 23, 2017

She has since responded to her newfound social media fame by 1) signing up for Twitter. And 2) sharing this tweet in defense of her decision to beat the crap out of the woman in the blue dress. It's pretty solid:

She wrote:

This is a young country, built on racism. Black people have been disenfranchised for over 250 years. The faster white people accept and validate the truth, the closer we'll come to a place of peace and understanding. Fighting racism is dependent upon using my white privilege for the right reasons. There were 2 examples of white privilege in the video. The woman in the blue dress tried to use her white privilege on me, the fact that I'm white too must have slipped her mind. If you see it, say something. It's really that simple. Disclaimer; some people can't handle the truth. Stay ready.

Hero status: maintained.

Preach Queen, yep you beat that ass for the culture, You get honorary queen status. pic.twitter.com/5Z3lmu3k6B — Darren (@DarrenIsAComic) August 24, 2017

I appreciate you for speaking up about the racism & for defending yourself .💗🙌🏽 — Kristen (@kristenaliana) August 23, 2017

Logged on just to tell @DaggDagg94 thank you for stepping up and showing out. I appreciate you using your privilege for good. #welldone — mitzimoments (@mitzimoments) August 24, 2017

Be the Colleen Dagg you wish to see in the world.

