A woman in Houston, Texas got what her plastic surgeon calls the "Melania Makeover"—nine surgeries to look more like First Lady Melania Trump.

For a mere $64,000, 42-year-old mom Claudia Sierra underwent procedures that include a tummy tuck, liposuction, a Brazilian butt lift, breast enhancement, an eyelid lift and a nose job revision to look more like who she calls "the perfect woman."

Sierra told Yahoo! that her whole life, she has suffered verbal abuse, and she had recently survived breast cancer. For more than just her desired look, Sierra said she related a lot to the First Lady:

I feel like the First Lady and I are very alike too, everyone puts her down yet she remains a powerful, strong woman and that’s what I want people to see in me.

This was the last picture taken of me.. Im not her anymore... I honestly don't know what people are expecting of me. All... Posted by Claudia Sierra on Saturday, September 23, 2017

Back in June, her plastic surgeon, Dr. Franklin Rose, outlined the procedures on Facebook Live, teasing that she will be featured on Inside Edition soon to reveal the "after" looks.

Facebook live SNEAK PEEK: #Melania #Makeovers - Dr. Franklin Rose discusses the newest celebrity #plasticsurgery trend with "Melania-in-the-Making" Claudia at her pre-op visit before her upcoming surgeries. Stay tuned to see Claudia's BIG REVEAL to be featured on Inside Edition in the upcoming weeks ~ Posted by Franklin Rose on Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Though it does not explain her Melania-specific obsession, Sierra told the New York Daily News how her cancer treatment had affected her self esteem.

"I’m fine, I’m nice, but I didn’t have the look. It made me feel like when I was a kid getting bullied; you’re not good enough, you’re not pretty enough," she told The News.

"I was getting rejected by men and it was killing my soul. Nobody was picking me. So I said, 'let me change everything because I don’t want any part that’s been touched by anyone.'"

Sierra told The News that despite her physical transformation, she has yet to date, because she has been "labeled as that sick girl" in her Houston community.

"I’m not mentally unstable. I knew what I wanted to do for me. Unfortunately, we don’t know how long we have here, so while I’m here, I wanted to be happy and I wanted to shine."

