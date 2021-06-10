Southern woman apologizes for racism and burns her confederate flag in viral video.

A woman has gone viral for a TikTok video that shows her burning her confederate flag and apologizes for her racism.

Danielle, who grew up in the South, filmed herself apologizing for her confederate flag and the racist ideologies it represented. She then cuts down the flag, which was tied to a pole, and lights it on fire.

In a caption on the video, she wrote:

I'm sorry if I ever showed I was 'racist' from a flag. We burnt it tonight! I'm sorry our culture taught us this was ok, it's not. I'm white. I'm redneck, but never racist. RIP to this racist flag.

Danielle's video went viral, wracking up almost two million views. She has followed up by releasing a series of videos explaining her story and responding to many of the comments the video received.

In this video, Danielle explains what she thought the confederate flag meant when she was growing up: