Woman films stranger yelling racist insults at her. Then he got punched.

A man's offensive racist rant went viral after being caught on film, but karma took care of him when he was punched in the face by a bystander.

According to BuzzFeed, Jeanne Heo was riding the red line metro in Los Angeles when a man approached her and asked if she was tired. Heo initially ignored the man, but he was persistent in his questioning.

He then asked if she was American, to which she replied "yes."

After she got off the train, the man followed her and continued berating her with questions, eventually asking "Where are your genetics from? Are you Korean?"

When Heo continued to ignore the harasser, he went on an unhinged racist rant. Then Heo pulled out her camera and started filming him:

This guy approached me on the metro and asked if I was American, if I spoke English. I replied yes and ignored him. When waiting outside he approaches me again and asks where my genetics are from, if I’m from Korea. I ask him why do you wanna know and this happened. pic.twitter.com/4ASill9gz8 — Jeanne Heo (@jeanneheo) January 29, 2018

"F*ck you, go back to Asia," said the man while flipping off the 29-year-old.

"Let's nuke you, Trump, god bless Trump, we're going to nuke you guys," he continued.