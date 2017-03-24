Advertising

On March 23, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with members of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of GOP congressmen, to discuss the details of their new healthcare bill. Among the many complaints about this bill has been its treatment of women's health—the Freedom Caucus in particular wants to cut a requirement that insurance plans cover essential benefits, including maternity services. Which makes the photos of the meeting especially ironic.

Appreciated joining @POTUS for meeting with the Freedom Caucus again today. This is it. #PassTheBill pic.twitter.com/XG6lQIy5a6 — Vice President Pence (@VP) March 23, 2017

Underway- @POTUS Trump and @VP Pence begin meeting with the Tuesday Group in the Cabinet Room here at the @WhiteHouse. pic.twitter.com/A6l27MMxui — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) March 23, 2017

Who better to decide whether pregnant women really need to see a doctor than a room full of old white dudes?

Twitter immediately jumped on this hypocrisy.

.@realDonaldTrump The irony is that you have a room of exclusively old white men determining the fate of maternity coverage. pic.twitter.com/pSXASzvIfB — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) March 24, 2017

52% of men don't think they benefit from birth control and 100% of the women in this room agree. pic.twitter.com/b1KNaXXMIZ — Elizabeth Plank (@feministabulous) March 24, 2017

Breaking: Ivanka Trump releases statement demanding #FreedomCaucus cover maternity care



(just kidding she's skiing) — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) March 23, 2017

Pence: it has been reported there are women outside of our enclosed, White, Man Pod. Does anyone know what to do with a woman? I'm scared. pic.twitter.com/pxvFwAtvN2 — Kerry Ehrin (@KerryEhrin) March 24, 2017

If this healthcare bill passes it’s because 27 Republicans were like “hell no” until they cut maternity care and then decided “okay, I’m in” — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) March 24, 2017

"Gentlemen, no one is leaving this room until we figure out where babies come from." pic.twitter.com/e2w15L2GeO — Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) March 24, 2017

Haha. Steve's still mad his travel ban failed twice. pic.twitter.com/U03mqs92BB — Bryan Brinkman (@bryanbrinkman) March 23, 2017

Bravo! Another meeting on women's health care...without women. pic.twitter.com/dQtuclQSin — Chirlane McCray (@NYCFirstLady) March 23, 2017

Delaying the health care vote today to try to figure out what a woman is. pic.twitter.com/ezu5p4r40A — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 23, 2017

