On March 23, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with members of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of GOP congressmen, to discuss the details of their new healthcare bill. Among the many complaints about this bill has been its treatment of women's health—the Freedom Caucus in particular wants to cut a requirement that insurance plans cover essential benefits, including maternity services. Which makes the photos of the meeting especially ironic.
Who better to decide whether pregnant women really need to see a doctor than a room full of old white dudes?
Twitter immediately jumped on this hypocrisy.