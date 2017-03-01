The internet could combust over a photo of Canadian hot Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at any second.
Easy there, Young Justin Trudeau. Let us set up the post a little bit before you bust in here like tha—
Take it easy, Young Justin Trudeau. Not yet! As we were saying, back in February the internet went full drunk aunt at wedding and started gawking at Trudeau's—ahem—bubble butt. We reported those facts not to objectify the man, but because the people deserved fair reporting, and it was a Thing.
Let me talk, Trudeau! First, we need to establish that the internet is currently drooling over the younger version of the still pretty young Justin Trudeau. Where did these photos come from? No idea. All we can report is that the internet found them.
Yes, yes Young Justin Trudeau, it's time. Go ahead and show yourself. FYI: Some of these tweets repeat the same photo, and we've left them in there so you can read the funny captions. It's the reason everyone looks at these tweets, for the captions.
Hey wait a second, that's Young Joe Biden! It's like every politician was once a young person or something. And that politics is a popularity contest so of course they've all got perfect skin and bone structure.
Anyway, here are your last few looks at Young Justin Trudeau.
Now maybe research his politics and get involved beyond just ogling a handso—
Whatever, nevermind.