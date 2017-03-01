Advertising

The internet could combust over a photo of Canadian hot Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at any second.

Young Justin Trudeau looks like the camp counselor your mom warned you about who got that girl pregnant last summer but kept his job. pic.twitter.com/8Wn91A5g37 — Calamity Bannon (@CharlesPulliam) February 28, 2017

Easy there, Young Justin Trudeau. Let us set up the post a little bit before you bust in here like tha—

In case you're having a bad day, here's a photo of a young Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/4FRfPpIWsp — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) February 20, 2017

Take it easy, Young Justin Trudeau. Not yet! As we were saying, back in February the internet went full drunk aunt at wedding and started gawking at Trudeau's—ahem—bubble butt. We reported those facts not to objectify the man, but because the people deserved fair reporting, and it was a Thing.

good morning to everyone, especially young Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/huNoGXIknz — Yodit Denu (@DenuIn_ItRight) February 26, 2017

Let me talk, Trudeau! First, we need to establish that the internet is currently drooling over the younger version of the still pretty young Justin Trudeau. Where did these photos come from? No idea. All we can report is that the internet found them.

if al gore didn't invent the internet then who do i thank for these pictures of young justin trudeau pic.twitter.com/nlet23z8si — elizabeth bruce (@elizuhbruce) March 1, 2017

Yes, yes Young Justin Trudeau, it's time. Go ahead and show yourself. FYI: Some of these tweets repeat the same photo, and we've left them in there so you can read the funny captions. It's the reason everyone looks at these tweets, for the captions.

Young Justin Trudeau could run me over with a semi and I'd say thank you pic.twitter.com/oVDwWuQEio — ☹️☹️ (@SarahLeckwatch) February 28, 2017

Oh hello young Justin Trudeau 😻😻😻😻😻😻😻 pic.twitter.com/tEHYNfEVU9 — Sav (@PhuckYou_) February 21, 2017

y'all tf young justin trudeau was so hot pic.twitter.com/k5MWBTVOPk — phineas and ferb fan (@jennussy) February 26, 2017

Young Justin Trudeau has set a new standard for politicians everywhere pic.twitter.com/bGk4UmgNAG — ParKour Katie (@katie_3148) February 26, 2017

https://twitter.com/_thalula_/status/796935314526916608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hey wait a second, that's Young Joe Biden! It's like every politician was once a young person or something. And that politics is a popularity contest so of course they've all got perfect skin and bone structure.

I'm sorry (but not sorry at all) but I would SO jump the bones of young Bernie Sanders in a big way pic.twitter.com/UUi2saXnKp — Hannah Record (@MizzzBell) July 30, 2016

Can I do a throwback thursday to the smokeshow that is young John Mccain pic.twitter.com/kK87397GKw — Rose Jorden (@rosejorden) July 28, 2016

where were you when you discovered hot young Tim Kaine pic.twitter.com/o1C5R5Y4al — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) July 28, 2016

Anyway, here are your last few looks at Young Justin Trudeau.

Young Justin Trudeau could leave me on read for twenty years and I'd thank him for his time. pic.twitter.com/AJogPBGqQE — pokéfan amanda (@shman0verb0ard) March 1, 2017

Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by Young Justin Trudeau: pic.twitter.com/fdto1KDrgq — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 1, 2017

Let us all pause for a moment and gaze at young Justin Trudeau 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/IDBCmF0TUu — PoesLilHelper (@poeslilhelper) March 1, 2017

Now maybe research his politics and get involved beyond just ogling a handso—

This young Justin Trudeau looks like he would've been the perfect adversary to Zack Morris and AJ Slater pic.twitter.com/anOv6KD2mk — Viktor (@wondermann5) February 28, 2017

Whatever, nevermind.

