Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to reveal baby's gender to her husband.

Gender reveal parties are all the rage these days, but what if you want to keep your baby's gender to yourself? Some pregnant women don't want everyone to know if their baby is going to be a boy or a girl, especially when there's pressure from their significant other or family. When this mother to be refuses to tell her husband and family the gender of her baby, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
My husband and dad both have a vested interest in my baby being a boy. Although my husband now claims he wouldn’t care either way and would love to have a daughter, I don’t know if I believe him. As soon as I was able to find out the gender, my husband wanted to but I said no.