Dad asks if he was wrong to tell wife's friends the truth about daughter's birth.

Giving birth is hard, and sometimes, women can get competitive about who gave "the best birth." Women sometimes feel ashamed if they didn't have a good experience giving birth, and sometimes, their husbands don't understand that. When this dad/husband reveals to his wife's friends that she's lying about how easy their daughter's birth was, he takes to the popular Reddit Forum to ask:

AITA for correcting my wife when she lied to her friend group about our daughter's birth?

OP is the dad/husband.