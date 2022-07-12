Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Dad asks if he was wrong to tell wife's friends the truth about daughter's birth.

Dad asks if he was wrong to tell wife's friends the truth about daughter's birth.

Maggie Lalley
Jul 12, 2022 | 8:51 PM
ADVERTISING

Giving birth is hard, and sometimes, women can get competitive about who gave "the best birth." Women sometimes feel ashamed if they didn't have a good experience giving birth, and sometimes, their husbands don't understand that. When this dad/husband reveals to his wife's friends that she's lying about how easy their daughter's birth was, he takes to the popular Reddit Forum to ask:

AITA for correcting my wife when she lied to her friend group about our daughter's birth?

OP is the dad/husband.

3 months ago my wife and I had our baby. As they often our, her delivery got a little messy. From the day we found out she was pregnant, she decided she wanted to do a natural birth. She told me she wanted a vaginal birth, no epidural, no sedatives, no pain meds, she wanted to bring our baby into the world feeling everything.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content