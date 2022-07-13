Man asks if his reaction to his wife's 'mysterious' miscarriage was wrong.

If you've ever gone through a miscarriage, you know how tough it can be. When a married couple is trying to get pregnant, it can be such a struggle to lose a baby over and over again. But what if there is some secrecy surrounding the pregnancy and miscarriage, and the lack of communication in the marriage leads to tension and misunderstanding? When this husband learns that his wife miscarried under really odd circumstances, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
Me and my wife have been together for years, and we’ve been struggling with fertility since we got married. A few weeks ago I found out that she was pregnant, though she knew she was pregnant three months before she told me. Knowing she knew for so long upset me but I tried to let it go. A week after finding that out I come home to see her crying on the couch with a pregnancy stick in her hand. I assumed it was just hormones and tried to comfort her until she stopped me from doing so and said “I lost the baby.” -jeneesee