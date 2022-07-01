Man asks if he was wrong to shame mom for celebrating pregnancy after wife miscarries.

Many married couples have trouble conceiving children, and trying to build a family can be a potentially harrowing experience for a husband and wife. Every couple struggling with fertility wants to feel supported, especially by their extended family. But what if a woman miscarries and her mother in law gets pregnant around the same time? Is it rude to mention it?
I'm (28m) and happily married to my wife Sara (31), we have been together for over 6 years and married for 3 years. My mother Laura (45) had me pretty early on, and has been with my dad since she was 14. After she had me, she had a total of 7 kids in the space of 10 years, so I have loads of siblings.
Me and Sara have been struggling to conceive for the past three years. We really would like to have a kid together and considered surrogacy, but my family kinda talked us out, saying we shouldn't trust our child some unknown woman. I have suggested my mother or my sister to become our surrogate if they are that worried, but both of them declined saying that they can't have any more children and won't be able to carry (my sister has 5 kids).