Man asks if he was wrong to shame mom for celebrating pregnancy after wife miscarries.

Many married couples have trouble conceiving children, and trying to build a family can be a potentially harrowing experience for a husband and wife. Every couple struggling with fertility wants to feel supported, especially by their extended family. But what if a woman miscarries and her mother in law gets pregnant around the same time? Is it rude to mention it?

Well, the internet has this exact story, on the popular Reddit forum in the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a man asks if he's an a**hole for telling his mother she shouldn't have brought up her new baby and pregnancy at a family dinner after his wife miscarried.

I'm (28m) and happily married to my wife Sara (31), we have been together for over 6 years and married for 3 years. My mother Laura (45) had me pretty early on, and has been with my dad since she was 14. After she had me, she had a total of 7 kids in the space of 10 years, so I have loads of siblings.

Wow, that's a lot for OP's wife to compete with.