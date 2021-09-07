Greta Thunberg shares controversial infographic: 'reasons why women have abortions.'

Greta Thunberg supports a woman's right to choose, and has made her thoughts abundantly clear by sharing a blunt infographic on Twitter.

Responding to the radical anti-abortion laws implemented in Texas last week, the 18-year-old climate activist tweeted out this "why women have abortions" pie chart to her five million followers:

Echoing how many pro-choicers feel about stringent abortion laws, the pie chart lists “personal choice” at 60%, "F**k off” at 22%, “Not your concern” at 10% and “Mind your business” at 8%.

Reactions to the tweet were mixed. Many supported the strong sentiment and praised Thunberg for taking a stand: