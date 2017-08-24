Advertising

Living in our perpetual phone-staring world can be a drain. Literally. A drain on your eyesight, your mental health, and most importantly, your battery.

Yes no matter how many times your phone technology is upgraded, it seems you're always one long doctors waiting room session away from completely draining it down to 1%. Of course, keeping it on all night and using it as your alarm aren't really helping either.

So if you're one of those people who's constantly living on the edge, maybe one of these charging products can help. Because putting your phone down isn't an option. You've got Snaps to Chat and Candies to Crush!

1. This one is shaped like a gold brick, so you can act like a 17th century prospector.

And, you know, charge your phone. But mostly GOLLLLLDDD!

Buy it now on Amazon.

2. This charger is shaped like the poop emoji.

Which is an accurate representation of how you feel when you start to reach the end of that battery life. Also you'll never want to use this in public — so it's excellent motivation to keep your phone alive.

Get it now on Amazon.

3. This charger has a flashlight built in.

For when your phone's dead and you're also lost in the woods. Neither of those things are good.

Get it now on Amazon.

4. This one is barely bigger than a lipstick.

Which means it'll drop down into the abyss of your purse, never to be seen again without 15 minutes of searching.

Get it now on Amazon.

5. Harness the power of the sun! THE SUN!

This solar powered portable charger will make you feel like a god. A deity of mythical proportions. A sun-capturing superhero. It's also waterproof.

Get it on Amazon.

6. Got a whole family of phone-killers on your hands? Get this charging dock for the squad.

Or maybe you just have a sh**load of devices that all die at the same time. No judgement. Just stay away from plants and pets.

Get it now on Amazon.

7. This bamboo charger also amplifies your phone's speaker.

No more sticking your phone in a mug to have private dance parties while you dust your living room. Is that just me?

Get it now on Amazon.

8. This station charges your phone and your watch at the same time.

Finally! A device that fulfills all your needs. Well, two. Two of your needs.

Get it now on Amazon.

9. This sleek little number is also a Bluetooth speaker.

It's great for parties, camping, sleepovers, and drowning out the sounds of your neighbors fighting all night.

Get it now on Amazon.

10. This Swiss-army charger is the modern-age survival tool.

How are you gonna start a fire in the wilderness if you can't even Google "How to start a fire in the wilderness?"

Get it now on Amazon.

11. Here's a charger that will let you keep staring at your phone.

What, does your phone get a break like some kinda union construction worker? Hell no, make that thing keep workin!

Get it now on Amazon.

12. This dock charges your Fitbit as well as your phone.

So you can finally make fitness as important as Facebook. Okay that's ridiculous, but at least keep the thing charged.

Get it now on Amazon.

13. Got a thing for unicorns? This charger is for you!

Even if you only like unicorns "ironically." Yeah. Sure ya do.

Get it now on Amazon.

14. This backpack has a charger built in so you can charge on the go!

Charge on the subway! Charge in class! Charge on your bike ride! Other backpack situations! You get it.

Get it now on Amazon.

15. This is a solar powered hat that charges your phone.

Yeah. I can't even think of a joke for this. You walk around in this hat and it soaks up the sun and charges your phone. What a world we live in.

Get it now on Amazon.

Full disclosure: We might get some of the revenue from sales made by this post. But don't worry, we're giving it all to a charity called "New TV."

