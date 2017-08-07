Advertising

It's a vicious cycle and I bet you're trapped in it. You lay in bed at night, not quite ready to go to sleep, and stare at your phone. Then, blue-light still rapping away at your brain, you sleep. In the morning, your phone-alarm wakes you up and- oh hey look! It's several notifications that you have to start reading. Back to staring at your phone.

Well, no more!

All that light is bad for your eyes and what are you really even missing? Your mom texted you make sure you wear a scarf today? Cool.

Time to grow up and replace your cell phone alarm with an actual alarm clock for adults. The great thing about it is there are tons of options that will perfectly fit your unique style. From chic to geek, classy to sassy, there's a real big-person alarm clock out there for you.

1. Missing the sunrise? Simulate one with this LED sunrise alarm clock.

It's also got a built-in radio to boot.

Is it sad that humans have strayed so far from their natural origins as to necessitate a simulated sunrise instead of a real one? Depends on your definition of "sad." But yes.

Get it on Amazon here.

2. Can't sleep next to a ticking clock? Check out this sleek, silent sucker.

It even has a night light! Because who the hell wants to sleep next to a ticking clock? Someone who wants to stress-dream all night about time bombs?

Get it on Amazon here.

3. Want an alarm clock that can do like 12 other things? Check this one out.

It's got thermostat control, and can charge multiple devices. Perfect if you want to get away from screens, but still want them close to you first thing in the morning.

Get it on Amazon here.

4. This sleek little alarm clock is an instant style upgrade.

People will be like "Hey, cool aluminum rectangle!" And then they'll see that subtle digital display and be like "Oh cool, it's an alarm clock too!"

Get it on Amazon here.

5. This wooden cube clock is noise-activated.

Just clap or tap on something and it can display time, date, and temperature. Plus the cool bamboo-cube design will be the most pleasant thing in your room that isn't a duvet cover.

Get it on Amazon here.

6. This wooden clock has an adjustable brightness to avoid sleep interference.

It's also voice-activated. So you can finally yell at something other than your dog first thing in the morning.

Get it on Amazon here.

7. This adorable beech wood alarm clock will make your whole room feel like a cabana.

Unless you already live in a cabana. In which case, double down! Embrace that cabana aesthetic! What are you, some kind of casual cabana person? Get real.

Get it on Amazon here.

8. Make every morning a party with this color-changing alarm clock and charging station.

It's got Bluetooth audio so you can wake up to your favorite song. Just be careful because nothing makes you hate a song more than hearing it first-thing every single morning.

Get it on Amazon here.

9. This clock is also a portable mirror.

So you can look at your well-rested face and get an instant boost of confidence! Just kidding. Never look in a mirror first thing in the morning. Trust me.

Get it on Amazon here.

10. This alarm clock tells you everything you need to know when you first wake up.

Time. Date. How to spell words like 'Wednesday' and 'February.' We've got it covered. The only thing it won't tell you is why you texted Jenny last night. Seriously, that was a bad move.

Get it on Amazon here.

11. This BB-8 alarm clock will let you geek-out and sleep-in.

Everyone loves some good Star Wars merch. If they don't, you can also use the alarm sound to drive them out of your room and right out of your life!

Get it on Amazon here.

12. Hey look! It's a multi-function alarm clock from the future.

With a full spectrum of LED colors, this alarm clock can light up a room, and wake up a Sasquatch. They're notoriously heavy sleepers, in case you didn't know.

Get it on Amazon here.

13. Instead of looking at your phone, read a book next to this combination clock and reading lamp.

Yes, reading a book on your phone still counts as looking at your phone.

Get it on Amazon here.

14. This heart-shaped clock has a nice honeymoon suite vibe to it.

All that's missing is the rose petals and the heart-shaped Jacuzzi.

Get it on Amazon here.

15. This goal-light clock will have you scoring every day.

It even comes with labels for all 30 NHL teams, so you can really make your alarm clock personal and finally take back some control in your life.

Get it on Amazon here.

16. This clock has giant-ass numbers that are impossible to miss.

Perfect if you can't really see because you just woke up and/or someone poured Elmers glue in your eyes while you were sleeping. It could happen!

Get it on Amazon here.

17. Maybe you like old trains. No judgment! There's an alarm clock for you.

Looks like a train, but works like an alarm clock. The simplest ideas that are usually the best ones.

Get it on Amazon here.

18. Say good morning to yourself with this memo board clock!

Tired of waking up alone with no one to whisper sweet musings in your ear? Tired of looking over at the empty side of your bed wishing someone was there to wish you a pleasant morn? Well this creative whiteboard-memo alarm clock is the perfect replacement for any sort of human interaction.

Get it on Amazon here.

19. Wanna wake up and instantly start shooting things? Get help! Or this laser-gun game clock.

To turn it off you just have to grab the gun and shoot at it. Make sure you grab the right gun, though. Don't wanna wake/murder the neighbors!

Get it on Amazon here.

20. All hail the cube. We are servants of the cube. The cube is love. The cube is life.

Finally you can start your morning with a hefty dose of LED glowing cube.

Get it on Amazon here.

21. Riding the snooze button is impossible with this runaway clock on wheels.

Hit the snooze button once and this thing runs away from wherever it is and hides. Then you have to get up and find it when the alarm goes off again. Is it annoying? Yes. Will you end up throwing it at a brick wall at some point? Probably.

Get it on Amazon here.

22. This one is the same concept except it FLIES.

No seriously, it flies away first thing in the morning. Making you feel both entertained and unproductive because you're just laying there.

Get it on Amazon here.

23. Or look, maybe you don't want to get up at all. I understand. Just buy this cool LED clock lamp that isn't actually a clock.

It doesn't actually tell time. It's just a lamp that looks like a clock! So you can feel like you're a real person but really you're just hanging out and staring at a picture of a clock.

Get it on Amazon here.

Hey. Full disclosure: we might receive a small portion of the sales from this list of clocks. But trust me, it's not nearly enough to uphold our billionaire playboy lifestyles.

