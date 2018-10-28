Racist white lady harassed black women outside their own home. So the internet got her fired.

Another day, another Permit Patty out there terrorizing black people for just living their lives. Today's story of a racist white lady comes from Charlotte, North Carolina, and involves a very drunk middle-aged white woman who decided to harass two black women who were standing outside their own apartment complex waiting for AAA to arrive.

Now, if the internet has taught us anything, it's that white women are constantly calling the cops on black people for really, really stupid reasons (racism). And that's exactly what this drunk blonde did. But not before making a huge, racist scene, which was caught on video and shared to Twitter by one of the black women's god-daughters, who goes by "Stacee J" on Twitter.

#livingwhileBlack in America, my Godmom was harassed in Charlotte, NC (South Park) by a drunk White woman for standing at her car, at her complex, waiting for AAA over the weekend pic.twitter.com/7wedGd0m4P — this planet is ghetto af (@_StaceeJ) October 26, 2018

In the video, the seemingly very inebriated white woman demands that two black women tell her where they live. When they explained that they live there and calmly asked her to leave them alone, she responded by calling one of them a "bitch" and asking "is your baby daddy here?" She also bragged about how much money she makes.