Racist white lady harassed black women outside their own home. So the internet got her fired.

Another day, another Permit Patty out there terrorizing black people for just living their lives. Today's story of a racist white lady comes from Charlotte, North Carolina, and involves a very drunk middle-aged white woman who decided to harass two black women who were standing outside their own apartment complex waiting for AAA to arrive.
Now, if the internet has taught us anything, it's that white women are constantly calling the cops on black people for really, really stupid reasons (racism). And that's exactly what this drunk blonde did. But not before making a huge, racist scene, which was caught on video and shared to Twitter by one of the black women's god-daughters, who goes by "Stacee J" on Twitter.
She writes: "
#livingwhileBlack in America, my Godmom was harassed in Charlotte, NC (South Park) by a drunk White woman for standing at her car, at her complex, waiting for AAA over the weekend."
In the video, the seemingly very inebriated white woman demands that two black women tell her where they live. When they explained that they live there and calmly asked her to leave them alone, she responded by calling one of them a "bitch" and asking "is your baby daddy here?" She also bragged about how much money she makes.
In a second video, she brags about being "hot" and aggressively approaches one of the black woman outside her own door, saying: "I'm white and I'm fucking fabulous" (she's right about one of those things).
According to Stacee, the woman's racist behavior got even worse as the night progressed:
Yup, you read that correctly. This oversized glob of blonde drain hair actually tried to call the cops to report a black cop.
According to Stacee, the abusive woman had been evicted by the time the cops arrived. She also quickly figured out where the woman works, and put her and her company on blast.
And with a little help from the internet, the woman's manager and supervisor were located:
It didn't take long after that before....
Kudos to Stacee for taking such swift action to make sure this woman loses her "$125,000" salary. According to WFAE, the woman is also facing criminal charges. Good luck in jail, bitch.