Two black men were arrested at Starbucks because they didn't buy anything.

Today two African American men were arrested on Thursday at a Starbucks in Philadelphia while waiting for a friend. Allegedly it was because they came in and didn't purchase anything. People are calling bullsh*t on that, saying white people wouldn't have had the same thing happen. Here are the videos.
People have started protesting.
And the protests are growing.
The men were released from prison, with the DA saying there was no evidence of a crime having been committed.
Starbucks made a statement.
