Two black men were arrested at Starbucks because they didn't buy anything.

Today two African American men were arrested on Thursday at a Starbucks in Philadelphia while waiting for a friend. Allegedly it was because they came in and didn't purchase anything. People are calling bullsh*t on that, saying white people wouldn't have had the same thing happen. Here are the videos.

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

People have started protesting.

Outside the Starbucks today pic.twitter.com/vcr9QstkRT — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 14, 2018

And the protests are growing.

The protest is growing outside the @Starbucks. The woman on the right in the red shirt is 90 years old and told a story about her father who died when she was 9 as a result of racial profiling and police brutality. pic.twitter.com/DxQb5OYtSG — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 14, 2018

The men were released from prison, with the DA saying there was no evidence of a crime having been committed.

Starbucks made a statement.