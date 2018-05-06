Video of white family celebrating Cinco de Mayo in Trumpiest way possible goes viral.

If you think you have a bad hangover, at least you didn't go viral for being the worst kind of American! (Let's hope.)

Cinco de Mayo is originally a Mexican holiday that, like so many things, has been almost completely co-opted by Americans as a holiday devoted to getting blackout drunk.

And while those no harm in a little Cinco de Drinko, there is a right and a wrong way to celebrate the Mexican holiday. And the wrong way can be perfectly summed up by this white family at a Mexican restaurant in Florida who requested the American anthem and then stood for it. While celebrating Cinco de Mayo at a Mexican restaurant.

BRUH IM AT A MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND WHITE PEOPLE REALLY REQUESTED THE NATIONAL ANTHEM AND STOOD UP FOR IT LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/ABvcOlFx4P — nubz (@J_Nubz) May 4, 2018

The moment was captured on video and shared by someone named "Nubz" according to his Twitter bio. He's clearly amused by the whole thing.

Most of Twitter seems to agree that this kind of behavior is embarrassing, and PEAK Trump's America. It's also, umm, just weird behavior in general?