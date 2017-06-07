Advertising

We all know Abby Lee Miller from her Pittsburg studio, that was depicted on 'Dance Moms'. She was known as the teacher who will scream at your child to straighten their knees, or fix their sickled foot, even making kids cry, but parents continued to keep her in business because she was known to 'create stars'.

Life Before 'Dance Moms'

Abby Lee Miller was born in Pennsylvania on September 21, 1966. She is 50 years old and has spent most of those years in a dance studio. As a child, Abby took classes at her mother's studio. By the age of 14, Abby had started her own company, and by 1980, she had her own studio, the Abby Lee Dance Company. She devoted her life to creating stars and has taught 3,000 to 4,000 students to date.

'Dance Moms' Changed Everything

Abby was used to creating the stars. Throughout her career, she had many students go on to dance for famous Broadway Productions, such as Footloose, Wicked and The Lion King, as well as in Radio City's Christmas Spectacular.

In the blink of an eye, Abby went from the teacher to a star in her own right, when Lifetime offered her a reality show called 'Dance Moms'. It premiered on July 13, 2011, and followed a group of young competition dancers at Abby's studio, along with their very vocal stage moms. The show is now a sensation and has skyrocketed everyone into success. Well-known names like Maddie Ziegler, Chloe Lukasiak, and Jojo Siwa all got their big break on that Lifetime reality show.

'Dance Moms' was so successful that Lifetime even gave Abby her own spin-off show called 'Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition'. It began in October of 2012 and featured 12 dancers competing for a $100,000 scholarship to the Joffrey Ballet School in New York. The show aired for 2 seasons and Abby even invited certain dancers, like her favorite Kalani Hilliker, to appear on 'Dance Moms'.

Does Abby Lee Miller Have a Personal Life?

There were a few instances on the show 'Dance Moms', where the moms tried to set Abby up on a blind date. Although it seemed like Abby was having a good time, nothing serious has ever come of it. Abby remains single, never married, and has no children. This might explain why she becomes so attached to her students. She has said before they are like children to her. She gives herself credit for helping to raise many of them.

This might also explain why Abby never views herself as a villain. Her reputation is clear, she will scream at your kid, she might even throw a chair, but she will make them a star. Abby expects perfection because she loves her students. Some people just show love in a different way.

Throughout this whole 'Dance Moms' journey, and moving to a new dance studio in Los Angeles, Abby has continued to face legal troubles.

Abby Lee Miller is Going to Jail

It's unfortunate that Abby's reign had to come to an end like this. The 'Dance Moms' star was accused of 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud in October of 2015. She was accused of hiding income that she made from 2012 to 2013, which totaled close to three-quarters of a million dollars. The following year, in June of 2016, Abby Lee Miller pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud, and not reporting over $120,000 in cash that she brought into the U.S. from Australia.

In May 2017, Abby was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, on top of paying a $40,000 fine and spending two years on probation after her release. Although we all know Abby is probably terrified on the inside, she's saving her tears for the pillow, and approaching jail like a champ. She claims it will give her time to work on her new. Could we possibly be seeing a spinoff with the mini team in the future? It only seems fair, since 'Dance Moms' is continuing without Abby. 'Dancing with the Stars' Cheryl Burke has reportedly stepped in and will be leading Abby's original girls to victory this next competition season.

