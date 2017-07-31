Advertising

Do you, like Rockwell, always feel like somebody's watching you? Well, sometimes, you could be right. At least if you are in a place where there are security cameras. Or if you have pissed off Blues Traveler's John Popper.



It's creepy to think about being watched. Sometimes, however -- as a recent AskReddit thread proves -- being on the other side of the security cams can be even creepier.



1. Tonytwotimes505 isn't sure what he saw, but I am pretty certain it was something to do with aliens. Light orbs? A deboned cat? Totally aliens.

Used to see little crescent shaped light orbs floating around the back dock of a nursing home that I did a little security for when I was young. First time I saw it I thought it was a reflection of a flashlight and that somebody was screwing around behind the building. I jumped up and ran to that door only to find that it was pitch dark and no movement of any kind going on. Only explanation I was ever able to come up with is it had something to do with the electrical panel energizing when the ac units would kick on. Don't know for sure but it made me feel a little better. Also around that time the nurses found a cat that had been deboned, sprawled out on the sidewalk in front of the healthcare entrance. Paws and skull were the only hard bits left.

2. ThrowawayBennyPants, an LPO (which stands for "Lonely Police Officer," he says), got some surprise ducks. Which are the best kind of ducks.

LPO here. I see crazy shit all the time. One of the creepiest things I have seen was a string of toys moving on its own down an aisle. It was like a duck with smaller ducks. Of course, I had to investigate. When I zoomed in, I was surprised to see that they were real ducks.

3. Security cams helped misspence's dad solve a neighborhood mystery worthy of the Hardy Boys.

In the late 90's, early 00's-- my family would put these plastic candycanes along the driveway with Christmas lights strung across the bottoms. Shortly after installing them, a particular wire was cut in the middle of the night. My dad repaired the wire and it happened again the next night. And the next night. It became a conspiracy on our cul-de-sac to the point where fingers were being pointed at our asshole neighbor, damn teenagers, etc. etc. Neighors set up video cameras in their windows pointed directly at our driveway. My dad even rented one and set it up. After two weeks of this, my dad wakes me up at 2am and asks me to come look at the viewfinder on the camera. It was a rabbit. Every night, it would trek the same path, find the wire in its way, and snip it with its teeth. Half of our neighbors found this hilarious while a select few were kind of disappointed at the lackluster conclusion. We ended up lifting the wire higher off the ground so the bunny could go under and, needless to say, the wirecutting bandit never struck again.

4. Did Bb21297 see the ghost of a prisoner? Sure sounds like it.

I worked in a maximum security prison for awhile. I was assigned to central control one night, which is where the camera screens were. One of the cameras was for the classifications room. I glanced at it and there was an inmate in there. This was super odd because it was two in the morning and nobody was supposed to be in there. Everyone that had keys to that room went home at 5. Anyways, so this inmate is just sitting in there doing nothing. I got the sergeant's attention and told him someone was in there, and gave him the spare key to the room. He went to go check it out with a couple of other people, but by the time they got there, the room was empty. They searched for like 15 minutes but there was definitely no one in there.

5. User beatsnstuffz encountered an extremely mysterious washing machine.

I used to work security at a college dorm and I once witnessed one of the doors on a washing machine slowly open itself and proceed to tear itself clean off of the machine. Told my boss this 'creepy story' and showed him the video and he made me review camera footage for the rest of the night to find out who broke the machine despite the fact that he watched it break itself.

6. User tjs252's bike mysteriously disappeared.

I used to have an apartment pretty close to my office. The office building was kind of in a business district, but it was also kind of off on its own relative to the city's commercial district "footprint". I sold the apartment and before moving into my new home, I left my bicycle chained to the building's bike rack. It was only going to be there for a few days in that no man's land before I was able to move into the new place. Anyway, one day in the middle of the week, I come into the office, walk past the bike rack and notice that it's completely empty. The building has a bunch of security cameras and one more or less is facing the bike rack since it's adjacent to the front entryway. I sit and watch the security tape with the IT guy. We're watching, see everyone leave the office the night before, see the bike, keep watching, then all of a sudden poof, bike gone. We slowed the tape down and it seemed like when you're watching digital cable or satellite and the image gets garbled. Literally it was bike there, then poof gone. In the tape's time stamp it literally happened in one second. I assume my bike got taken to the upside down.

7. Spartan2842's story has us reconsidering using the dressing rooms at Sears. Yeesh.

Didn't have a job in security, but when I worked at Sears in high school there was a theft in my department and the LP team pulled us into their surveillance room to interview us. While they were asking me questions, I kept being distracted by all the monitors. Right above the guy asking me questions, I saw a small tv that had 16 smaller screens and realized the cameras were in the dressing rooms. I didn't see anyone in there at the time and the guy interviewing me saw me looking. He turned to the console and turned that monitor off real quick. Super creepy if you ask me. TL;DR Sears has cameras in their dressing rooms.

8. What on earth did XIGRIMxREAPERIX see? Fingers crossed for Sasquatch.

We recorded thousands of miles of High resolution video for a test drive we were doing. Saw some shit on the night drives. Most were probably animals. However there was one that was a black mass about 7ft tall just kind of hovering on the side of a road. The cars were stopped on the side of the road to check something. All of a sudden the thing darted across the road towards one of the cars but disappeared before it reached it.

9. But markrichtsspraytan's encounter was perhaps the strangest of all.

I have a home security system with a camera that watches in the living room. I saw my cat and my dog both sitting together in the dogs bed. The cat fucking hates the dog. I think she was possessed.

CATS AND DOGS LIVING TOGETHER??

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.