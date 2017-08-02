Having small boobs may seem like you're missing out on life – but, in reality, you're hella privileged. Take it from someone who's on the larger side of the spectrum – I'd kill for a small chest. You can wear anything you'd like without looking too slutty, you don't have to worry about fitting into anything, you can go without a bra, you can wear any swimsuits you'd like.
But, I'm sure like me – you're sick of hearing how "amazing it is to have small boobs," just like I'm sick of hearing how "amazing it is to have big boobs."