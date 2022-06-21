16 people reveal the best way to end a chat with someone who won't stop talking.

We've all been in conversations with people who never stop talking. But how can you politely escape from a chatty friend, coworker, family member, or total stranger without saying something like..."PLEASE STOP!" ?
When a user asked the internet "How does someone politely end a conversation with a person who won't stop talking?" sixteen strangers shared their sweet (and some not so sweet) tips for bailing during a neverending story.
Say, "Sorry, I must relieve myself in the restroom." It doesn't mean you don't like them. You just HAVE to go. -pizzanight
It’s entirely okay to say, “all right this has been great, see you later,” and then just walk away smiling and waving goodbye. - paulpowell9
When they draw a breath, politely say: "On that note, I must feed my dog." Then, simply leave. - Back2Bach