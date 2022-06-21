16 people reveal the best way to end a chat with someone who won't stop talking.

When someone is talking nonstop it can make you feel trapped...so how do you get out alive?

We've all been in conversations with people who never stop talking. But how can you politely escape from a chatty friend, coworker, family member, or total stranger without saying something like..."PLEASE STOP!" ?

When a user asked the internet "How does someone politely end a conversation with a person who won't stop talking?" sixteen strangers shared their sweet (and some not so sweet) tips for bailing during a neverending story.

1.

Say, "Sorry, I must relieve myself in the restroom." It doesn't mean you don't like them. You just HAVE to go. -pizzanight

2.

It’s entirely okay to say, “all right this has been great, see you later,” and then just walk away smiling and waving goodbye. - paulpowell9

3.