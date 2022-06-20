17 people share the most dangerous tell tale sign that someone is 'toxic.'

We've all known a toxic person, but how do we spot them in the wild?

We love to use the word "toxic," whether it's to describe a person, a gross meal, or a bad outfit. But sometimes, we don't realize that something...or SOMEONE in our lives is toxic, until it's already too late.

Take tips from the from this recent Reddit thread when a user asked the internet, " What is a dead giveaway that someone is a toxic person?" to identify a toxic friend, significant other, or coworker right off the bat!

1.

They can't be happy for you when you achieve something and they instead complain so the attention gets turned to them. - kadarine

2.

They never apologize, never own up to their actions, gaslight you, and gatekeep things. - Delicious_Statement5

3.