26 crazy exes share the truth behind their 'crazy' label.

Everyone knows someone who has had a "crazy ex" in their life. The narrative is pretty typical – they dated, it ended poorly and the ex acted out in an insane and outrageous fashion. Whenever we hear these stories, however, we hear it from one side of the relationship – and, we know it takes two to make a relationship blow up in someone's face. My mom always told me there are three sides to every story – yours, mine and the truth. So, we may not get to be a fly on the wall in someone else's breakup, but at least we can learn the truth behind the real reason people are labeled "the crazy ex." Reddit has shared with us the very true, very real and raw stories of why they've been labeled "the crazy ex" and it will probably change the way you react to anyone's crazy ex ever again.

He said:

He told all of his family and friends that I asked for a divorce because he was deploying to Afghanistan and that I was a crazy controlling bitch.

She said:

The real reason we were divorcing was because he was texting girls he met online and telling them he loved them and wanted to be with them. I also found his online dating site on my laptop and when I confronted him about it he said his friends made the profile as a joke. The profile used the same user name and password that he used for everything. The final straw was when I came home from a trip back home to see my family and walked into our bedroom to find another girls clothes. I asked whose they were and why they were there and he said he had gone to the bar with some people from his troop and she was too drunk and had to spend the night. He apparently slept on the couch. I asked what she left the apartment wearing and he gave her my favorite pair of sweatpants to wear home. I never got those back either.