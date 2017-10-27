26 crazy exes share the truth behind their 'crazy' label.

Everyone knows someone who has had a "crazy ex" in their life. The narrative is pretty typical – they dated, it ended poorly and the ex acted out in an insane and outrageous fashion. Whenever we hear these stories, however, we hear it from one side of the relationship – and, we know it takes two to make a relationship blow up in someone's face. My mom always told me there are three sides to every story – yours, mine and the truth. So, we may not get to be a fly on the wall in someone else's breakup, but at least we can learn the truth behind the real reason people are labeled "the crazy ex." Reddit has shared with us the very true, very real and raw stories of why they've been labeled "the crazy ex" and it will probably change the way you react to anyone's crazy ex ever again.
1. yesjesshero:
He said:
He told all of his family and friends that I asked for a divorce because he was deploying to Afghanistan and that I was a crazy controlling bitch.
She said:
The real reason we were divorcing was because he was texting girls he met online and telling them he loved them and wanted to be with them. I also found his online dating site on my laptop and when I confronted him about it he said his friends made the profile as a joke. The profile used the same user name and password that he used for everything. The final straw was when I came home from a trip back home to see my family and walked into our bedroom to find another girls clothes. I asked whose they were and why they were there and he said he had gone to the bar with some people from his troop and she was too drunk and had to spend the night. He apparently slept on the couch. I asked what she left the apartment wearing and he gave her my favorite pair of sweatpants to wear home. I never got those back either.
2. itsfoine:
He said:
My roommate had a “crazy ex” who would call him 20 times and leave five voicemails a day. This had been going on for about a week or so and I asked him if he had ever listened to the voicemails or called her back and he said “fuck no she is just being crazy as shit."
She said:
The following week I talked to her roommate and asked why she was calling him so much. It was because he had taken her virginity and she wanted it back. Well besides that, the actual reason was that the night they broke up he apparently went to her house, took a bat, and smashed all her windows and slashed all her tires. Never knew my roommate was broken up so hard by it nor had the anger to go and actually act on
3. ambivalent_graffiti:
He said:
He tells everyone that I was a nutjob, I was clingy, I wasn't adventurous in bed, and that I had the audacity to just move out without telling him and make him pay all the rent.
She said:
He is extraordinarily manipulative though. When we started dating he would ask me to come over every night, never wanting to not have me around. Within 2 months of dating, he asked me to move in with him. Naturally, I thought this meant that he was really serious about me, and since I didn't really know what love was, I assumed I was in love with him. So we moved in together and his true side came out. He would assault me on a regular basis- like he hit me a lot and he would rape me. I didn't think it was rape then because I loved him, but he was violently and aggressively raping me. I told him that I didn't like it when he did that and he said it was his fetish and he wouldn't want to have sex with me otherwise. I was essentially always crying and covered in bruises. He told me every single day that I was worthless and no one would ever love me, and I 100% believed him. He would cheat on me at our home, loudly, and then tell me it was because I wasn't attractive enough for him. I would have random breakdowns at work, couldn't handle social interactions, dropped out of school, and eventually tried to kill myself. I tried to cut my wrists in the bathtub, but our plumbing was always fucked and I couldn't get a full tub of hot water - it was probably less than tepid- so I didn't bleed out fast enough. When he came home I was unconscious but not dead, he pulled me out, slapped me awake, and told me that I was so useless I couldn't even do that right and jsut left the house. I don't know why, but that hit some kind of a switch in my brain and I called a good friend of mine (who I hadn't spoken to in months because my ex had made it impossible for me to socialize) and told him to come get me. When he showed up and saw me, he started packing all of my stuff into his car and moved me out of the apartment that night. I have never spoken to my ex again.
4. imhereforthemeta:
He said:
I was toted as a "crazy ex" once. He said I was too attached, whiny, all of that shit.
She said:
I've never been that way really, but he would be really distant with me and then get drunk or something and cry and tell me how much he loved me, so I was constantly getting sent mixed signals and it was honestly driving me crazy. He would also hang out with his really attractive ex a lot, who dumped him, who (as far as I know) he never really got over. But I was "fine with it" because if he was super vulnerable, it would be all "I love you, you mean so much to me". Also the dude who took my virginity, so that was super weird. He just generally brought out a lot insecurity in me that manifested in some crappy and pathetic ways. Turns out he was cheating on me with his ex, random girls, and one of my best friends. So yeah, I was whiny, needy, had frequent emotional outbursts...even after finding out a lot of that shit I still begged him to take me back for like, a week. Luckily, this experience taught me a lot about self respect. I am now pretty skeptical when guys say they have a "crazy ex" unless she's really done something crazy. Some people can really be awful, but I also see many cases of people really being driven crazy temporarily by getting manipulated.
5. AlwaysDisposable:
He said:
I’m pretty sure my ex husband’s family still thinks I am a completely insane drama queen who was just with their son ‘for his money’ and was sleeping with the whole town.
She said:
Basically it was an abusive marriage and he tried to make himself the victim by telling everyone he ‘only slept around’ because I was doing it all the time (I wasn’t) and we ‘never had money’ because I ‘spent it all on bullshit like my own vacations’ (What?! What little money we had I always felt real weird spending because I hadn’t earned it myself. I paid bills. He went out buying tattoos, going out to eat, strip clubs, video games, etc. I did legit go on a vacation once but with my own money. He bought a house then abandoned it when we split up. He told everyone I convinced him to buy the house. We were living out of state and I wanted to move back home. Why would I want to buy a house somewhere I didn’t want to live for much longer?) I was apparently so incredibly strict and awful because I didn’t want him drinking so much (bet he never told anyone how he came home drunk and tried to suffocate me with a pillow, or that he wrecked his car because he was driving drunk) or going to strip clubs (he went to ones with ‘private rooms’). I just accepted it and never tried to stick up for myself after we got divorced. His family can think whatever they want about me and about their son. They’re delusional. I mean, like three years after we split he got busted by the cops for buying cocaine and hookers. He’s on wife #3 and he’s 31. So whatever, I’ll be the crazy problematic one lol It’s fine.
6. AuntyDotal:
He said:
I know her ex’s friends call her the crazy ex. As a couple, they were together almost 30 years. Very conservative, religious, and he had a great banking job and she was a stay-at-home mom who volunteered for the church. Nice house, great kids, decent American cars. Just really great on the surface. After 28 years, all the kids are grown, she got a job at a little boutique designing — what’s it called? The sports leisure clothing that’s suddenly so popular? Yoga pants and whatnot. Anyway, she gets a job, it barely pays anything, but then she files for divorce. The minute she files for divorce, everyone turns on her. You’re not supposed to get divorced in their religion, and how crazy is she, she’s got a husband with a good job and a nice house and she’s leaving all that? What?! She said she ran into one of her ex’s friends, and he started shouting at her that she RUINED her ex, she’s a fucking bitch, she should die and go to hell, etc. His wife is pulling him away and saying, “Honey, don’t, the crazy bitch isn’t worth it.”
She said:
It turns out that all this time, her husband has been a miser. That might not seem so bad on the surface, but he was a horrible miser. Washing the aluminum foil to re-use it. They washed the foil many times over before they’d throw it away or recycle it. A little bit of recycling is fine. Re-using it ’til it’s falling apart is not reasonable.] Didn’t go to the doctor. Wouldn’t get braces for the kids because it was too expensive. No vacations, no pets, no luxuries of any kind. The reason she knows how to design is because she had to sew everything in their house. The reason she got into running was because it was the only activity she could do that was free. Now, they have the nice house and the decent cars, … not once cent of debt… and tons of savings and retirement accounts. The guy’s been socking away money for years and telling his wife that she’s nothing but a bloody drain on his resources. No way will he pay for the kids’ college funds.
7. spiderlanewales:
She said:
I turned into the crazy, controlling boyfriend that every girl seems to encounter at one point or another. I wanted to know where she was, who she was with, etc, at all times, was she drinking, how old were the people she was with? Just all kinds of crazy, manipulative shit.
He said:
She cheated on me several times, at least three different guys that I know about, anyway, and I made the colossal mistake of forgiving her each time. I had self confidence issues and figured that, if I let her go, I was letting go of the last pretty girl who'd ever want me. I ended up in a new relationship three years later, and it was great. Lasted 2.5 years and we broke up amiably due to life stuff we couldn't really control, but I am happy to say i've never been "that guy" again.
8. morthond:
She said:
I'm her crazy ex. Why? Because I became extremely emotional over the breakup and sent her lots of texts and called her many times to try and talk to her about what was going on.
He said:
I lived with my ex for over nine years. We did everything together. She was my best friend - literally the most important person in my life. I was closer to her than I've ever been to anyone by a significant margin. I truly loved her like she was my wife or my family. It's been three years since we broke up and the idea of dating someone else still feels wrong to me. That's how committed I was. If you've ever really loved someone for a long time then you know I'm not exaggerating. We didn't grow apart. We got along just fine when we were together - laughing and joking, similar sense of humor, similar values, similar life goals. It never got boring. We never ran out of things to talk about. Our bedroom was never dead. Nothing significant happened to break us up. You just have to take my word for it. I've explored it with three different therapists, and they all agree with me about what happened. That's a different discussion, though. The thing is, once she decided to break up with me, it was like a switch was flipped. All of a sudden I wasn't an individual. I was just her ex - an idea, a complete stranger. I was her best friend for almost a decade, but suddenly it was like she didn't even know me. It was like that entire decade - something profoundly meaningful to me - had been erased overnight. Not only that, but so much effort, time, and devotion. I could have been spending energy on myself instead of her. She was almost gleeful about the breakup, like it was funny. She showed no sadness whatsoever. Since the morning she broke up with me 3 years ago, I've spoken to her for maybe a total of 3 hours. Also, if there was anything negative about our relationship it's that she wouldn't stop talking to her ex from junior high! We're in our 20's and this dude comes knocking at our window in the middle of the night because he's still obsessed with her. He even groped her while I wasn't there one time and she had to leave the apartment. But, despite all my complaints, she wouldn't stop being friends with him. The day we broke-up this dude is over at her work trying to get back together with her. It's worse than that, but it would take too long to type it all out.
9. RedTrailWildcat:
He said:
He was my only friend and when we broke up it devastated me. I started to make stuff up to keep him talking to me.
She said:
This isn’t something I usually tell people…but here it goes. We dated when I was 17-18. had an undiagnosed mental disorder, which caused me to dissociate a lot. I lived in a severely abusive household and I wasn’t allowed out ever- so I had to sneak out to see him. My parents were controlling and emotionally abusive. I was always grounded. It just made me full on crazy. He was my only friend and when we broke up it devastated me. I started to make stuff up to keep him talking to me. I faked being sick just to guilt him into talking to me. I eventually got out of that household, stopped talking to him (despite finally apologizing and admitting I was wrong.). I went to college where they have free counseling, and I got diagnosed with PTSD. I am much better now that I’m 22, and in December I will be graduating with a degree in psychology. As for him? Well, I don’t know. But wherever he is I hope he’s happy.
10. showmebevelle:
He said:
He told our home town I was some crazy stalker bitch and they believed him.
She said:
I was 14 and he was 20. He took my virginity, we dated for 2 years. He was super controlling and I just wanted to do kid stuff and date other kids. When I finally dumped him, he threatened to send my nudes to my parents and my boss.
11. 1YearWonder:
He said:
He blamed me for 'snooping' on his facebook, and said "he'd known her longer" (??). He then lied to all his friends, said I was crazy, controlling, and never wanted to have sex with him.
She said:
He cheated on me for the entire two years of our relationship... we used his computer for a tv, he left it open after he left for work, and she started sending him nudes while I was having coffee and watching something while eating breakfast. Over the course of our relationship, he went on vacation [Edit: without me, I was actually 'uninvited' on the first year, after him initially telling me it was 'our' trip to celebrate] on both of our anniversaries, wanted me to quit my University program despite getting honors level marks, and he had performance issues related to performance anxiety... we had sex as much as he was able.
12. PM_ME_YOUR_BURDENS:
She said:
She said I ruined a marriage.
He said:
I found the wife of the husband who she was cheating on me with, and I let her know that he was sleeping around on her. I provided explicit details and screenshots. I said she did because she was too much of a coward to do what was right. Also she had syphilis.
13. HisNameIsJasonHower:
He said:
He concocted a "crazy ex" story about me to cover up the real reasons behind our breakup.
She said:
Basically, I found out my partner is into bestiality and is a serial animal abuser, so I dumped him.
14. ToastyCheeseSandwich:
He said:
Apparently telling people the truth makes you a "batshit crazy cunt."
She said:
I'm the mean, terrible, crazy ex because I finally called the police on him over what he called a "minor disagreement". My broken ribs and dislocated wrist said otherwise. It wasn't the first time he had beaten me. I was the crazy ex because I told people the truth of why I called the cops. I told them why I left him, even beyond the beatings he was a habitual cheater.
15. 15yemenrd:
He said:
I know he was telling all our friends I was crazy.
She said:
A guy I was dating just stopped texting me or calling me back out of nowhere, he lived in another state so we hadn't seen each other in a while. He finally sent me one sentence that it was over and he was seeing someone else. I went a little nuts every time i drank and would text him. Looking back I think I was justified in wanting more information or some closure.
16. midd27:
He said:
I'm crazy.
She said:
I'm crazy because I didn't appreciate his negative comments about me. Especially when he made them to a number of other women that he was interested in. I'm crazy because I stuck up for myself as he repeatedly told me I was worthless and no one would ever want me. I'm crazy because I wanted to get a restraining order against him after 7 months of him stalking and harassing myself and my family. Fast forward to two years later, and he is arrested for domestic abuse against his new girl while I'm engaged and pregnant with the love of my life's baby. Bitches be crazy.
17. Jilltro:
He said:
So according to him, I'm a "crazy ex."
She said:
I had an awful ex that I met at a very low point in my life. He was a compulsive liar and cheater. He loved to tell lies about me all the time. Including that I cheated on him (never,) that he had bought me an engagement ring (nope,) and then the thing I found most hilarious was that he told people that I stabbed him. I'm 5'10 and this guy was 5'5 and scrawny as heck. If I did decide to stab him, he wouldn't be walking around flapping his gums about it, trying to solicit sympathy.
18. SantisimaMuerte:
He said:
I became the "crazy ex."
She said:
About 5 years ago I met this guy on OKCupid and we had absolutely everything in common on the surface. I was really excited to have met someone that I meshed so well with, so we talked for a few days then decided to meet up. Right away red flags started waving- he didn't have a car because he "didn't drive", partially because he was afraid to(he claims he was a veteran and had been in a car bomb explosion in iraq, though I could never find any evidence of him ever being in the military) and because he didn't have a job and thus couldn't afford a car. Also, I couldn't pick him up at his house because he supposedly had a crazy roommate who freaked out if anyone came over, so for our first date I had to pick him up from a local park. I picked him up that first night and as soon as he got in the car I was hit with a strong odor of musty cat pee. Gross but whatever, he was a nice guy and I was going to give him a chance. Side note- turns out the smell was from his roommate's cats who liked to pee on his leather jacket, which he continued to wear without cleaning it. Ew. I asked him to please not wear it again around me until it had been cleaned. Anyway, we dated casually for a couple weeks and it was fun enough, though I didn't allow my feelings for him to develop too much since I had a persistent feeling that there was just something he wasn't telling me. Something big. There were specific times he couldn't hang out and he told me to never, ever show up at his house so his roommate wouldn't flip out. He claimed his cell phone had gotten shut off so we couldn't text or call, but I had seen him make calls and send texts on it when we were together. When I commented on it he claimed he had gotten a prepaid card but it was only enough for one day. It was all just really fishy. Anyway, one night we were hanging out at my house just dicking around on the internet and watching TV, and I opened up my facebook and had friend request from some random girl. I said out loud "Huh, who's (girl's name)? I don't think I know her", and his face drained of all color. He blurted out "Oh shit.... that's my ex! Don't add her, she's totally crazy!". So of course I added her, my curiosity very piqued by his extremely suspicious reaction. I start poking around her profile and it was an absolute GOLDMINE. All the suspicions I had about this guy's shadiness were immediately validated. She wasn't his ex, she was his current live-in girlfriend, and she was 6 months pregnant! Her wall was full of statuses about the two of them shopping for baby clothes, picking out names, and how he was such a good dad-to-be for putting the crib together. He didn't have a paranoid roommate, he had a fucking PREGNANT GIRLFRIEND. I was furious. I set my laptop down in front of him with her profile open and silently waited for him to explain himself, and the utter bullshit that came out of his mouth is still burned into my brain to this day. According to him, he had broken up with her several months ago but she apparently "didn't get it" and she wouldn't let him leave her. He seriously tried to claim that she was forcing him to stay in the relationship and in her house against his will. The pregnancy was an accident, he didn't want the baby and had no intention of sticking around to help raise it(and for the life of me I can't understand why the hell he thought abandoning an innocent child would make me want to be with him), and he only lied to me because he was afraid I wouldn't date him if I knew he had a girlfriend(well duh). He began to cry hysterically and begged me not to break up with him, and when I said there's no way I'd ever be able to trust him and thus there could be no relationship, he got mad at ME, called me "mean", and threw a screaming, stomping fit. It kind of scared me cause he was acting like he might actually hit me, it was unreal. Needless to say I dumped him. We were still connected on social media, mainly because I wasn't a very active user and didn't get on often enough to maintain my lists very well. I logged on to twitter one day about 2 weeks after the breakup and saw a bunch of butthurt rants he posted about cold-hearted bitches and that men only lie because women are so cruel to them when they do tell the truth. Just pathetic, man-baby bullshit. Then I saw his latest tweet that he posted 11 days after the breakup where he announced that he was engaged. Oh my... 11 days after I supposedly broke his heart he's already engaged to some woman he met online and had not yet met IRL. I probably shouldn't have, but I replied to the tweet with something like "Wow, that didn't take long! Who's the lucky lady?" with a laughing face emoji. When I logged onto facebook later that day I saw a post from him where he named me specifically and warned all his friends and family that his crazy, psychotic, obsessed ex-girlfriend was stalking and harassing him, and if I tried to contact them, to call the police on me. He also sent me a long, rambling message where he called me all sorts of names, accused me of stalking him, and threatened to get a VPO against me if I ever tweeted at him again. All I could do was laugh. I peeked at his profiles for a couple more weeks after that and he continued to post more ridiculous bullshit about how crazy I was and how I broke his heart and ruined his life with my meanness. The pregnant girlfriend actually contacted me shortly after the breakup and told me I wasn't the first girl he had cheated with, and that he had never once tried to break up with her. She had broken up with HIM once she found out about me, I guess I was the last straw. She said he took several weeks to GTFO of her house after she dumped him, and during that time he seriously asked her to go stay in a hotel for a week so his "fiancee" could come visit him in her house. I can't even make this shit up.
19. LoverOfDeath:
He said:
Oh but I'm the crazy, clingy and psycho one. All his friends believe him, of course.
She said:
I date this guy for 2 and a half months. He moves in about 2 weeks into us dating. 'Apparently' his family treated him like shit so me being a nice person and consulting in my mum, offered him to move in. First month is all good, it's great having him there but then he changes. He starts disrespecting my brother and mum and basically bullied me for dropping out of school (I'm 17 and I dropped out at 16 due to personal issues). Anytime someone asked something, I'd go to answer and he'd say "I'll answer, i finished school". The thing that really pushed me over the edge and made me dump him was when he started abusing my cats. My mums friends' cat had just broken his paw and it cost them nearly $1000. We couldn't afford that if our cats broke their paws so I spoke to him and asked him to tone down his aggressiveness, he did, but only for a day or two. He'd throw the cats and they'd hit walls and he'd hit them so had that their head would hit whatever they're standing on. So I broke up with him over Facebook as he was at his mums house (I couldn't do it in person because honestly, I was scared of him). He went off and accused me of dating him as a rebound and that I pitied him. He went and complained to anyone and everyone that would listen and say I'm a crazy bitch that treated him horribly and that I was clingy (I was sick at the time so I wanted cuddles). He moves out but forgets a few things, all good, come pick them up the next day. He sends me a list of what he forgot and then said that if any of that stuff is in anyway damaged, he'd ruin my life. Gave his stuff back and blocked him. 2 months later, I unblock him thinking he'll be over me and stop being an asshole. Nope, he sends me a message saying how much he misses me and wants me back and says he's sorry for how he acted. I told him he acted like an asshole and he went crazy.He even hoped my mum would miscarry when she falls pregnant. Anytime that I unblock him, thinking he's over me (last time I unblocked him was in March or April, so about 9-10 months after the break up), he would not stop messaging me and would constantly harass me, make fun of me for being scared of him ("boo. Haha did I scare you again? I mean, I'm not THAT scary."), and I couldn't block him again for another 48 hours. But now, I actually live in fear of seeing him. Been to the police and they couldn't do anything. I have to start seeing a counsellor because I've developed Agoraphobia (which is a fear of leaving the house/a safe place) and my anxiety has gotten so bad that I can't do anything without my mum.
20. Guesticles_:
She said:
I was already marked as the crazy ex, and one girl used that reason explicitly in turning me down.
He said:
She dumped me and moved to another state. I called her daily for a few weeks to try and send her about $600 in jewelry and a purse (not counting the clothes) she had left at my place. She kept telling people I was harassing her, but apparently had never listened to the messages. She made up her own messages that were me accusing her of shit and threatening to find her new place and assault her. I ran into a friend of her's at the bar. She told me the ex's side of the story. I told her mine. She texted the ex and five minutes later my phone was ringing. Unfortunately by this point it had been close to two months since the breakup, and I had sold everything for the low price of $70 (which got me a video game and lunch). She was furious. I told her if she wanted that stuff she should have at least listened to one of the messages.
21. JosefTheFritzl:
She said:
I became possessive and jealous, getting upset whenever she did something without telling or including me.
He said:
We had been dating for a few years and her family still didn't know. I was ready to be a bigger part of her life and meet her family in a boyfriend context, maybe even participate in some of their family activities. She kept saying, "Oh by brothers-in-law will tease you". Wat? Why should that matter?
22. siakalin:
He said:
I was condsidered the crazy ex. He told all of our coworkers (we worked together) and mutual friends I was a cheater, a liar, that I was with him for his money (I made 2x as much he did because he called out of work every other day) a drug addict and many other things.
She said:
For months he tried to get me back. He even went so far as lying about having cancer. When he found out I was with someone else he offered to be my "boyfriend on the side". My mom is a vet. He used to ask her for pain pills (I didn't know) and she would never give him any. When she said no and threatened to tell me. He called the VA "anonymously" and said my mom was selling her perscriptions. All the meanwhile he was physically and emotionally abusive. Addicted to Percocet. About 8 months after we split I found out he molested my then 4 yr old daughter and took voyeristic photos of women at workbor in public, children at the park. All pictures zoomed in on their chest, butt and private areas. He was fired for it when i turnd the evidence in. Those friends still defend him and say what a great guy. Im not friends with any of them. I don't feel the need to defend myself against his lies. You can't argue a crazy person's lies. The aggrivation isn't worth it.
23. nebuchadn3zzar:
She said:
I'm currently the crazy Ex of someone for multiple reasons.
He said:
Crazy: I wrote her 100+ Poems Explanation: We met at a Poetry reading and both loved Poetry. Somewhere down the line I started writing her a poem every night. The poems weren't creepy or even had anything to do with love. 99% of the time they were about random things i wanted a write a poem about (Ie. Procrastination, Biking in spring, smoke in the kitchen) Crazy: When she wasn't responding to her cell phone, I would call her home phone and ask her parents if I could speak to her Explanation: Okay, I probably should have taken the hint that she wasn't responding to my texts or calls to her cell phone. But to be fair, she had a reputation of being super hard to get in contact with. I was just more persistent than most. Plus her parents loved me and she would still come to hang out after I asked her. So at the time, I saw nothing wrong. Crazy: I spread rumors about her being lesbian Explanation: I mean, we had been going on dates for an while and she had shown 0 interest in anything. I think the extent of our relationship was holding hands twice (again, maybe this should have set off alarm bells). I was talking with a couple of friends and they asked me about all the sex I was having. Once they learned the extent of our carnal interaction, they proceeded to tease me. As an excuse for chastity I posited that she was lesbian. She's strong and dresses in athletic attire so the rumor sorta stuck around. Crazy: After we broke up, I took a shit in her mailbox. Explanation: 100% not true. I have no idea where that came from.
24. Riggybee:
He said:
I ran into him while I was on a date one time, and the girl he was with said "oh, YOU'RE the crazy ex!"
She said:
I was 14 and he was 17. He was constantly grooming me and abusing me. He broke up with me after 6 months, and I was so heart broken, but he kept calling me. Just wouldn't visit. Eventually I quit saying "I love you" at the end of our calls (I was starting to move on), and he called me a stupid cunt for it. After that, all communication ceased. I wound up being really depressed and feeling entirely alone, wound up self harming and using drugs. I ran into him while I was on a date one time, and the girl he was with said "oh, YOU'RE the crazy ex!". He told people I stalked him, etc. I was 14, I couldn't even drive. He lived two towns away. We saw each other again 4? Years later, after I broke up with a different guy. He was room mates with a friend of mine, and my friend didn't know anything about us. He tried rekindling the relationship. I shot him down repeatedly. He stalked me and made an entire blog dedicated to me and how much he needs me back. He tried to black mail me. Then my friend/his room mate stepped in. Not sure what all happened, but he has left me alone ever since, finally.
25. Chloedancer123:
He said:
I am a money hungry bitch or needy.
She said:
He is narcissistic. I was on a pedestal in the begining, and spent the next 14 years becoming increasingly anxious as nothing was ever enough. I also adopted his daughter who has reactive attachment disorder which is very difficult. Eventually o kind of lost myself completely. When he left and I found out about the affairs I was devastated. It took months to get to the point that I realized I didn't fail him somehow. I pushed for a large amount of childsupport because my ability to work is limited by our daughters mental health and I have moved four times with his career.
26. Hunny_Bunny20:
He said:
I was the crazy ex because I would go through his phone and not respect his privacy. I would get mad when he hung out with his friends.
She said:
He would act super sketchy, won't ever let me even touch his phone and would give me attitude if I asked him who he was texting. Came to find out one day that he was sleeping with another girl. I would be mad that he would go hang out with his friends because I would be at his house and he would leave me there to go with them. I didn't even live with him. He didn't even bother to see if I could have come along. So I would just have to hang out alone or go home.