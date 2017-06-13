Advertising

As a married man, naturally I think about being with other women almost 24/7. But as much as having a side-piece sounds awesome in my fantasies, I never go through with it, for a number of reasons.

First, because I love my wife or whatever. Second, because it sounds really exhausting. Third, and perhaps most importantly, in the year 2017, there is literally no way I don't get caught. Between texts, Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, Snapchat and any other myriad methods of technology accidentally exposing me, it's just not going to end any other way than some guy making a list out of my misfortune and putting it on someecards.

Advertising

So please, just study the following images and do the right thing.

1.

imgur

2.

3.

imgur

4.

imgur

Advertising

5.

imgur

6.

imgur

7.

imgur

8.

imgur

Advertising

9.

imgur

10.

imgur

11.

imgur

12.

imgur

Advertising

13.

imgur

14.

imgur

15.

imgur

16.

imgur

Advertising

17.

imgur

18.

imgur

19.

imgur

20.

imgur

Advertising

21.

imgur

22.

imgur

23.

imgur

24.

imgur

Advertising

25.

imgur

26.

imgur

27.

imgur

28.

imgur

Advertising

29.

imgur

30.

imgur

31.

imgur

32.

imgur

Advertising

33.

imgur

34.

imgur

35.

imgur

36.

imgur

Advertising

37.

imgur

You May Or May Not Also Like: 100 Bulls**tters Who Got Called The F**k Out For Their Bulls**t.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.