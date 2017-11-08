40+ responses to texts from exes that are absolutely savage.

There's nothing more unexpected and annoying than
getting a text from an ex you don't want to hear from. A lot of times, we've finally come to terms with the dead relationship and started moving on when out of the blue – we get a "hey girl," from the one person we don't want to hear from. While a lot of times it catches us off guard, some people are beautifully brilliant enough to come up with some petty, savage and award-winning responses that have us saying "preach it." 1.
Accurate
2.
Considerate!!!
3.
4.
😵
5.
6.
7.
“Who is this btw?”
8.
This seems healthy
9.
10.
Too real
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
Happy Halloweenie
17.
18.
It’s a no from me
19.
20.
21.
“But thanks”
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
😆
28.
29.
30.
31. [embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/BZB4hzSgEtI/?taken-by=textsfromyourex[/embed] 32.
Cool story bro
33.
34.
35.
1 million times yes
36.
Helloooooo Fuckboy
37.
38.
That look. That look
39.
This is A+ work
40.
41.
42.
43.
44.
45.
46.
47.
48.
Good plan
49.
50.
Great name
