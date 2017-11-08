40+ responses to texts from exes that are absolutely savage.

Nov 08, 2017
There's nothing more unexpected and annoying than

There's nothing more unexpected and annoying than getting a text from an ex you don't want to hear from. A lot of times, we've finally come to terms with the dead relationship and started moving on when out of the blue – we get a "hey girl," from the one person we don't want to hear from. While a lot of times it catches us off guard, some people are beautifully brilliant enough to come up with some petty, savage and award-winning responses that have us saying "preach it."

1.

Accurate

2.

Considerate!!!

3.

Spongebob has all the answers

4.

😵

5.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/31/18/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-02/sub-buzz-7483-1509489651-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

6.

But thanks for reminding me that YOU know

7.

“Who is this btw?”

8.

This seems healthy

9.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/31/18/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-01/sub-buzz-14145-1509489797-2.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

10.

Too real

11.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/31/18/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-03/sub-buzz-19971-1509489870-3.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

12.

Sorry I am super duper not into this thirsty ass bulllllllshit

13.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/31/18/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-02/sub-buzz-7275-1509489979-2.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

14.

Maybe this is more clear?

15.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/31/18/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-02/sub-buzz-7294-1509490023-13.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

16.

Happy Halloweenie

17.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/31/18/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-01/sub-buzz-14430-1509490156-3.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

18.

It’s a no from me

19.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/31/18/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-03/sub-buzz-20608-1509490201-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

20.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/31/18/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-03/sub-buzz-20058-1509490360-6.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

21.

“But thanks”

22.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/31/18/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-01/sub-buzz-15194-1509490441-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
23.

This is quite the look

24.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/31/18/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-02/sub-buzz-7468-1509490593-9.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
25.

When they send you memes, bring the fire

26.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/31/18/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-02/sub-buzz-8113-1509490795-2.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
27.

😆

28.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/31/19/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-03/sub-buzz-20624-1509490844-2.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
29.

offering to pay for a dating site for your ex is 100 percent savage

30.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/31/19/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-01/sub-buzz-15232-1509490898-3.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
31.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/BZB4hzSgEtI/?taken-by=textsfromyourex[/embed]

WHEN YOU HAVE THOSE RECEIPTS!!!

32.

Cool story bro

33.

Getting right to the point

34.

Wrong girlfriend, asshole

35.

1 million times yes

36.

Helloooooo Fuckboy

37.

It's always "no o'clock"

38.

That look. That look

39.

This is A+ work

40.

41.

But how do you REALLY feel about me?

42.

LEARN TO LOVE YOURSELF

43.

Can you smell what @therock is cookin?

44.

Annnnnnd that's about enough of that

45.

The feeling is not mutual

46.

Nothing can bring this back to life

47.

Always love this response. Always

48.

Good plan

49.

A picture is worth a thousand words

50.

Great name

