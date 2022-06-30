Man asks if he was wrong to throw his wife's phone out the window.

We all want to go on vacation with our partner every now and then, and we want the trip to be pleasant. But what happens when your husband or wife is on their phone the entire time? Do you have the right to lash out and force them to be present? And on top of that, what if your SO is texting someone who might be more than a "friend?" When this man's wife texts her "writing partner" nonstop while on their trip to an adorable cottage, he takes to the popular Reddit Forum to ask:
We're still at the cottage and my wife isn't talking to me. It's not even our cottage, it's my parents' and we were supposed to be here to work on our marriage because we've been having issues. Not huge issues, but issues. Nobody's cheated or gambled all our money or anything. But she couldn't stop messaging her f***** "writing friend." All they do is talk about their characters or roleplay with each other. -threwphoneaita