Man asks if he was wrong to refuse guardian role without paternity test.

When a friend asks you to be a godfather or godmother to their baby, it's usually pretty exciting. But what if you're not sure that the baby you're going to be godfathering, or in this case (literally providing legal guardianship to) isn't DEFINITELY your friend's kid? When this man gets asked by his friend and friend's weird GF to be the godfather and guardian to their baby on the way, he takes to popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for refusing to be a god-father/legal guardian for my friends baby without a DNA test?"

OP is the friend demanding the test.