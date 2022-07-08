Man asks if he was wrong to refuse guardian role without paternity test.

When a friend asks you to be a godfather or godmother to their baby, it's usually pretty exciting. But what if you're not sure that the baby you're going to be godfathering, or in this case (literally providing legal guardianship to) isn't DEFINITELY your friend's kid? When this man gets asked by his friend and friend's weird GF to be the godfather and guardian to their baby on the way, he takes to popular Reddit forum to ask:
Weird title. Weirder situation. So my (26M) best friend is Derek (26M). We’ve been best friends since we’ve been 8 years old. Due to some family issues he lived with my family during HS and college. My parents call him their “bonus kid” and we are basically brothers at this point. So I really don’t trust his GF of 3 years Nicole (25F). She has always just given me bad vibes. She lies about little things for no reason. And he’s heads over heels for her. I’ve always been respectful to her, but am always looking out for Derek. - worriedfrisbd