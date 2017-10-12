Advertising

Not to sound like everybody’s grandmother here, but finding a man in this day in age is a damn mission and a half. Finding a good man? EVEN HARDER. Finding a man who stays loyal AND plans for your future? Girl, marry him ASAP because that sh*t is rare.

Being a twenty-something year old in 2017 is wild. This is the part of your life where people expect us to settle down and get married, buy a house, and soon after, have babies. Ugh, I know, right?

This list is to help you narrow down whether or not your man is ready for the long-run because if you and your boyfriend can relate to the things on this list, you have got yourself a keeper, and you are set for life. Go be free, get married, and live happily ever after. I have done my job. You’re welcome.

1.He appreciates you and shows it.

It’s not hard to say thank you, and your boyfriend knows that. He tells you how much he loves that you’re his girlfriend.

2. He makes sure you know how beautiful you are.

He does more than just tell you though, he makes you feel it, and won’t stop until he’s sure you know how beautiful you are. All of the things that you’re insecure about are the things that he loves the most about you- and he makes sure that you know it.

3. He keeps it interesting.

Spontaneous mid-day road trips? Hell yes. He takes the time to do little things in your relationship that makes it just that much more interesting.

4. He straight up tells you his plans for your future together.

This one is self-explanatory. Your Forever Boy won’t be afraid to make sure you’re involved in the plans he has for his future.

5. He does things in his life in order to plan for your future.

He saves for long-term things, and he works with you to make sure you guys have the future you want. He does things to better himself in order to better your relationship in the long run.



6. He makes it known that he’s fully committed to you and ready to settle down when the time is right…in case planning for the future wasn’t enough of a forever thing.

My boyfriend literally told me that he’s fully committed to me and only me and that he’s been ready to marry me for years. Even though I know that that’s the case, it’s really assuring to hear him say it.

7. He isn’t shady with other girls.

Your boyfriend won’t put you in a situation where you would have to question his intentions with other girls, and he won’t make you insecure about your relationship. If your boyfriend is a forever thing, he wouldn’t make you feel second to other girls.

8. He fully trusts you.

Another self-explanatory point. He trusts the decisions you make and he supports them. He trusts that you’re not going to go out for a girls night and hook up with another dude. It’s the big things and the little things that he trusts you with that show that he’s a forever thing.

9. Everybody knows how in love he is with you.

His family knows, his friends know, even random people in the mall know. They can see it when you two are together. They know just by looking at the way he looks at you and his body language around you that he's crazy in love.

10. He’s open about his love for you.

Games are for kids. Your boyfriend knows that, so he doesn’t want you to have to guess about where you two are at. He wants you to know that he’s in love with you and that things are going places because you shouldn't have to guess.



11. He went out of his way to learn about what makes you who you are.

He wants to know why you get anxious when people leave. He wants to know why you hated clowns as a child. He wants to know what happened in your life to become the person that he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

12. He sticks with you no matter what sh*t happens.

I knew my boyfriend was forever when he stayed up with me until 5 am one morning during an anxiety-fueled breakdown where I spent hours trying to get him to break up with me because I thought he deserved better. He didn’t take anything that I was saying seriously because he knew that I loved him despite what I was saying, and he knew that he loved me, and nothing can get in between that.

13. He knows your coffee order.

Honestly, this is probably the most important point on this list… Just kidding, but still super important because why would you want to date someone who doesn’t take 2 seconds to learn how you drink your coffee? Not worth it.

14. He knows your favorite food and restaurants.

You hardly ever have to deal with the "where do you want to eat" dilemma because he knows all of your favorite foods and restaurants. A forever boyfriend cares enough to learn that you need Taco Bell when you're PMS-ing and that you need soup when the weather is gloomy.

15. He’s your biggest fan.

Your boyfriend will literally support anything and everything that you do, even if he doesn't fully understand why you're doing it. He will hype you up and make sure you know that he's proud of you and that you're killin' it.



16. He makes sacrifices for you.

Your boyfriend's selflessness shows a lot about whether or not he wants this for the long-run. I’m not talking crazy life sacrifices, but those are important too. I'm talking about letting you watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians every Sunday because he knows how obsessed you are even though you pretend to hate them. Even little sacrifices mean a lot, guys.

17. His family loves you.

A lot of guys don’t want to tell their families about a girl until he knows that it’s serious- it makes it easy when you break up. If your BF’s family knows about you it means he’s serious about your relationship. If they love you, it’s even better. They’ve opened up to you because they know that you two are going to last a while.

18. He does whatever he can to make you happy.

This isn’t something that your boyfriend is obligated to do, by any means, but it’s something that he wants to do because your happiness means a lot to him.

19. He really considers your feelings.

A fling wouldn’t care whether or not you wanted to have a night in with him instead of him going out because you had a really bad day. A fling wouldn’t realize that they made you upset over something because they know that your relationship is temporary. Your forever boyfriend is the complete opposite of that. They’re sensitive to your emotions and they show it.

20. He remembers the little details about you.

A forever boyfriend knows when you’re having a bad day because of the way that your eyebrows are constantly furrowed. He knows that you dance when you eat really really good food. He knows all of the little quirks you have and he loves all of it because he wants you to know that he's a forever thing.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.