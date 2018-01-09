2018's best boyfriend is this guy who drew him and his girlfriend in 10 different cartoon styles.

2018's best boyfriend is this guy who drew him and his girlfriend in 10 different cartoon styles.
Mitchell Friedman
Jan 09, 2018@6:48 PM
Advertising

2018 just began, and some guy's already ruined it for every boyfriend on the planet by outdoing any gift you're going to think of in the next twelve months.

An artist named Kells O'Hickey drew a series of sketches of his girlfriend and him in the style of their favorite shows.

Granted, Kells O'Hickey is an extremely talented sketch artist.

So it's not like you were going to come up with this, anyway.

Here's the live-action version:

Duluth with my love #duluth #minnesota #outdoors #nature #loveher

A post shared by Kells O'Hickey (@kellssketchess) on

"I had drawn a few pictures of Lindsay and I in Futurama and Adventure Time styles previously and her reaction had given me an idea," O'Hickey told BuzzFeed. "I should draw us in my interpretation of the styles of all the shows we've watched."

And draw he did, making you feel insecure about every gift you'll think of for your significant other for the rest of your life.

Advertising

We've done our best to identify all the styles, but please be sure to spare no insult in the comments correcting us.

1. Disney-style

2. Adventure Time

Advertising

3. South Park

4. Family Guy

5. The Simpsons

Advertising

6. Dragon Ball Z

7. Popeye

8. Ricky and Morty

Advertising

9. Bob's Burgers

10. Steven Universe

Love has many faces, but they are all cartoons.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc