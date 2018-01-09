2018's best boyfriend is this guy who drew him and his girlfriend in 10 different cartoon styles.

2018 just began, and some guy's already ruined it for every boyfriend on the planet by outdoing any gift you're going to think of in the next twelve months.

An artist named Kells O'Hickey drew a series of sketches of his girlfriend and him in the style of their favorite shows.

Granted, Kells O'Hickey is an extremely talented sketch artist.

So it's not like you were going to come up with this, anyway.

Here's the live-action version:

"I had drawn a few pictures of Lindsay and I in Futurama and Adventure Time styles previously and her reaction had given me an idea," O'Hickey told BuzzFeed. "I should draw us in my interpretation of the styles of all the shows we've watched."

And draw he did, making you feel insecure about every gift you'll think of for your significant other for the rest of your life.