Man thinks baby formula should come out of wife's budget. The internet disagrees.

Marriage is about compromise, or so I've heard. As a singleton I'm allowed to be pathologically selfish; every decision I make benefits or disadvantages only me, and I like that. I won't be ready for marriage until I'm ready to put another person's needs above my own, or at least consider their perspective in my decision-making.
One married man recently took to Reddit with a question that made readers see red. He wanted to know if he was the 'asshole' in the scenario described. Guess what people concluded?
Apparently this guy thinks his child's basic nutritional needs aren't his problem? Yes, women can breastfeed. But it's not necessarily convenient or logistically feasible for them. If a kid's half you, he's at least half your responsibility. If you're not spending money on feeding your actual child, what are you spending it on? Remind me to never procreate with a man.
The best possible plan of action, methinks:
Yes, 'deleted', you ARE the asshole in this situation. And so this round of internet justice is concluded.