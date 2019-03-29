Man thinks baby formula should come out of wife's budget. The internet disagrees.

Marriage is about compromise, or so I've heard. As a singleton I'm allowed to be pathologically selfish; every decision I make benefits or disadvantages only me, and I like that. I won't be ready for marriage until I'm ready to put another person's needs above my own, or at least consider their perspective in my decision-making.

One married man recently took to Reddit with a question that made readers see red. He wanted to know if he was the 'asshole' in the scenario described. Guess what people concluded?

take all the food out of the house and tell him to get fed on his own body pic.twitter.com/WOjv0UFPTt — endora bullshit (@collectdust) March 25, 2019

Apparently this guy thinks his child's basic nutritional needs aren't his problem? Yes, women can breastfeed. But it's not necessarily convenient or logistically feasible for them. If a kid's half you, he's at least half your responsibility. If you're not spending money on feeding your actual child, what are you spending it on? Remind me to never procreate with a man.