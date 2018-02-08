Man sends stupidest possible texts to his date after finding out she had cancer.

There are some things that are generally agreed upon, like the sky is blue, dogs bark, and cancer is not contagious. Reddit user lemonlimetotallyfine shared how she encountered one man who failed to grasp this last concept: that cancer cannot be "caught." The two, both in their early 30s and living in Canada, had evidently just started seeing each other. This new relationship hit the skids when lemonlimetotallyfine shared her history with skin cancer—a disease that this man is too afraid of to even type out.