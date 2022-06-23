16 of the funniest and most relatable tweets from the 'She's a 10 But...' meme.

The "She's a 10 but..." trend that's currently sweeping the world by storm is funny...until it's describing you to a tee. Then, it's hilarious!She might be a 10, but once you factor in her behavior...it's a real sliding scale. Here are the funniest and most relatable "She's a 10 But" tweets on twitter today.1.she’s a 10 but she uses goggles in the pool— kaylee!! (@kalesus_) June 19, 2022 2. She's a ten but she's actually two fives stacked in a trench coat— Rachel McCartney (@RachelMComedy) June 22, 2022 3.She’s a 10 but she asks you if you’d still love her if she was a worm— Faizaan (@faizaan_v) June 20, 2022 4.shes a 10 but… nothing. shes perfect in every way. anything thats wrong, its my fault.— sulky (@gothmob) June 21, 2022 5.she’s a 10 but she had unrestricted access to the internet at a young age— ִֶָ𖤐˚ (@_4YSL) June 20, 2022 6.shes a 10 but she started listening to lana del rey at the ripe age of 13— asia (@theshespirit) June 20, 2022 7.she’s a 10 but she cries on her birthday every single year— trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) June 21, 2022 8.shes a 10 but this is her search history pic.twitter.com/9kMHYy5oYj— nia☼ (@b1tchkgs) June 20, 2022 9.she’s a 10 but forgets about her animal crossing island for 6 months— magda 🪴 (@acnhmagda) June 21, 2022 10.she’s a 10 but it’s because of inflation— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) June 22, 2022 11.she’s a 10 but she audibly gasps whenever she hears a one direction song playing while out in public— marsha (@finelinevogue) June 22, 2022 12.shes a 10 but she puts horror movies on to help her fall asleep at night— dani (@gloombugg) June 20, 2022 13.shes a 10 but she drives like this: pic.twitter.com/M1u5xyhtAP— 🧚🏼♀️ (@libragabs) June 21, 2022 14.shes a ten but she lives four thousand three hundred & eighteen miles away— hux (@huxtilda) June 20, 2022 15.shes a 10 but she takes two hours to pick music for her instagram story— L (@eloquentpussy) June 20, 2022 16."He's a 10 but..." no. No man is a 10. This is propaganda pls educate yourself <3— Shenanigans (@Shenanigans_luv) June 21, 2022