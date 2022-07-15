20 people reveal the subtle hookup hints they totally missed.

Hookup culture: a gift and a curse. For those unafraid of rejection? It's all a numbers game! For the rest of us who live in abject fear of any and every form of rejection? It's a little more complicated...

When a Reddit user posed the question "Girls, what are hints you give that guys never understand?" many of the answers came not from women (surprise!), but from men who have been the victims of these elusive hints. Here are some of the hilarious top posts for your guilty pleasure:

1.

One time I had dinner with a beautiful woman who actually made the first move and asked me out. At the end of the night I walked her to her car and asked what her plans were. She said she was just going to go home, open a bottle of wine and watch The Winter Soldier.

Sounds like a 'dude' movie to me...