16 people share the inappropriate things they wish were socially acceptable at work.

Sure, we can't always be too comfortable at the office but shouldn't there be some leeway here and there to make your day a little more pleasant?
When a user asked the internet, "What are some things that should be socially acceptable at work but aren't?" fifteen users shared what they WISH they could do (or not do) at the office without being thought off as "weird."
Taking off sick from work, WITHOUT giving an invasive reason. I supervise a small team and so I see all the OOO emails, and for gods sake I want people to PLEASE not feel the need to explain in detail what kind of diarrhea is afflicting them, or how bad their period cramps are, or how much bad sushi they ate the night before. Just say “I’m under the weather, I won’t be online today.” - imnotwallaceshawn