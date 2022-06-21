16 people share the inappropriate things they wish were socially acceptable at work.

What are some things that we should be able to do at work, but can't?

Sure, we can't always be too comfortable at the office but shouldn't there be some leeway here and there to make your day a little more pleasant?

When a user asked the internet, "What are some things that should be socially acceptable at work but aren't?" fifteen users shared what they WISH they could do (or not do) at the office without being thought off as "weird."

1.