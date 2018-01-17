15 times women totally outwitted men on Tinder.

15 times women totally outwitted men on Tinder.
Orli Matlow, Julianne Adams
Jan 17, 2018@4:33 PM
Advertising

Whoever thinks women aren't funny is a total f*cking idiot—and also clearly has never been on Tinder before.

While the app is often seen as a dude's domain, women can outsmart, outwit, and out-pun men any day.

1. Looking for a WiFi?

2. That's chemistry.

3. We'll always have Paris.

4. Sorry, I don't speak Dragonball Z.

5. Weird. Period.

Advertising

6. I got you, babe.

7. The mother of all comebacks.

8. Ya burnt.

15 times women totally outwitted men on Tinder.
Advertising

9. Three's company.

10. Mama's been around for awhile.

11. The very best, like no one ever was.

Advertising

12. So nutty.

13. Oh yes she did.

Advertising

14. Literally perfect.

15 times women totally outwitted men on Tinder.

15. He's totally fried.

15 times women totally outwitted men on Tinder.
Today was the day. This has been a long time coming. from investing
Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc