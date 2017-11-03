Wife's note about what love is like when 'Instagram isn't looking' goes instantly viral.

Advertising

Oftentimes, when we hear that a couple has been married for 25 years (25 years! A quarter of a century!) it's easier to imagine them as an "old married couple" than as two people that are still as in love with each other as they were when they met. But that's precisely how Amy Betters-Midtvedt and Todd Midtvedt are. And they don't even need to post it on Instagram to prove it! Betters-Midtvedt recently penned a Facebook post breaking down what love really means, and it quickly went viral. "Listen up young ones," she begins the letter. "This is what your knight in shining armor looks like when you are in your 40's." Listen up young ones. This is what your knight in shining armor looks like when you are in your 40's. Yes, that's my... Posted by Hiding in the Closet with Coffee on Thursday, October 26, 2017 She writes: "Yes, that's my amazing husband who is arriving on the scene with his credit card because what you can't see is me, standing next to a cart super full of groceries that I couldn't pay for because I couldn't find my wallet. Not sure you can tell, but he's smiling at me. Yup...he had to leave work and he is smiling. His only words of admonishment were, "You're not supposed to be grocery shopping I said I'd go this week.

Seriously." She goes on to list all the small (but simultaneously HUGE) ways her husband shows her love on a daily basis. He has a full pot of coffee ready every morning when she comes downstairs. He has their five kids' lunches ready so she can drink her coffee in peace before heading in to work. He does the dishes every now and then so she could watch her show, and helps the kids with their homework, and runs out to buy milk for the kids in the middle of the night because she's forgotten to.

“Do not be fooled by big, showy promposals and giant cards with candy bars glued to them with some cute saying or by your name spelled in pepperoni by a boy who’s asking you to homecoming,” she writes. “Watch how he treats you when Instagram isn’t looking.” Betters-Midtvedt told the Huffington Post it brought tears to her eyes to see people tagging their partners on the Facebook post. “When I watched Todd walking into Aldi’s after I totally disrupted his day and he was still happy to see me, I just felt like, man, this is it: real love in action,” she said. “And there are so many ways that he makes me feel loved that have nothing to do with what the world would say romance is.” And in return? “I like to make sure he is well fed; food is his love language. A good pot of chili is the way to his heart.” Amen! h/t Huffington Post