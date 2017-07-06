Advertising

It may behoove you to know that today, July 6th, is not only #NationalFriedChickenDay, but it is also #InternationalKissingDay. Two holidays you probably didn't even know were things until social media told you so! Fried Chicken Day at least makes sense in terms of like, places offering discounts on fried chicken (yes please!) -- but what is it that you are even supposed to do on Kissing Day that you don't do every other day, should you have someone to kiss?

"Hey significant other, I just kissed you, can you guess why?"



"Because we've already moved past first base and this is kind of par for the course at this juncture in our relationship?"

"HAHA, no. I am kissing you because it is International Kissing Day. That is also why I'm wearing this beret, here. Because I'm being International about it."



And then I guess you have to dump them if they don't appreciate your festive nature? And then go find someone wearing a beret and kiss them? Perhaps at an International House of Pancakes? I don't know. These holidays are weird. I'm not sure why we need even more holidays that make everyone who doesn't have a significant other feel like an outdated Cathy comic, but apparently there are those who disagree.



Now, while some people chose to litter social media with pictures of themselves kissing their significant others (like anyone wants to see that)...

Happy #InternationalKissingDay! 💋💋💋 Our first smooch 8 years ago! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IZ5FVUvfoZ — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 6, 2017

Or GIFs of of The Notebook...

And others just tried to confuse us, deeply...

It was truly Single Twitter that won the day.

Everyone has someone to kiss and I'm like.... #InternationalKissingDay pic.twitter.com/FHuVIAoFBc — The Champagne Spot (@DaChampagneSpot) July 6, 2017

When you have no one to kiss on #InternationalKissingDay pic.twitter.com/NRuZcLx7RS — Jørdan Waits (@JordanWaits2) July 6, 2017

I'm definitely not salty about it being #InternationalKissingDay... pic.twitter.com/Oeh1149fO5 — Chelsea Minyard (@Chelsinator89) July 6, 2017

Today is #InternationalKissingDay and of course I'm very much single on this day🙄 but it's fine.. I'm fine..😅 pic.twitter.com/uKuzT3zC2H — Jamie💕 (@JamieMontesa) July 6, 2017

And then there was this guy, and I don't know what this tweet about, but it's in Spanish and he's trying to kiss you, so this is about as festive as it gets.

Happy #InternationalKissingDay!

