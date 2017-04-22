Advertising

Today is Earth Day, and it's also the first-ever March for Science, a demonstration happening around the world aimed to create awareness for the importance of scientific research and funding, as well as to protest Trump's anti-climate change views.

Scientists are feeling increasingly threatened by President Trump's policies and beliefs, and worried that funding could be dramatically cut during his presidency if the public isn't made aware of how important scientific research is to our lives. And while the people who came out today to march are definitely nerds, they're also funny and sassy as hell. Here are some of the signs from around the world at today's March for Science.

#DonTheCon does not understand or respect Science and the Scientific Process ... It's not that hard#MarchForScience ...April 22nd pic.twitter.com/tgMUF2WdTG — HawkEye 2017💥 (@2HawkEye2017) April 22, 2017

As the #MarchForScience rallies kick off across the USA 🇺🇸, here's a look at what the rest of the world had been up to. Every continent! pic.twitter.com/zQKTDxlGF1 — Adam Greenberg (@pragmactivist) April 22, 2017

Feeling inspired by all the support at #marchforscience ! pic.twitter.com/Y8cXDCIF72 — Benjamin Taylor 🐝 (@BenTaylorEvo) April 22, 2017

Just finished helping my daughter make her 1st #MarchforScience sign. pic.twitter.com/g8NKclxZdE — ShootUpW/God (@ShootUpwithGod) April 22, 2017

