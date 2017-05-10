Advertising

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, beloved astrophysicist/TV host/planetarium director/viral god Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted one of his trademark rhetorical observations about life, science, and the universe. This time, the topic was human intelligence (or lack thereof).

Sometimes I wonder whether we are not smart enough to realize how simple our Brains actually are. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) May 10, 2017

Cheery. Meanwhile, a Twitter user named Mike thought of the perfect question to test Dr. Tyson's willingness to acknowledge his own brain's limitations.

Have you ever taken off a t-shirt too fast and fallen over — Hello, I am Mike (@ErrorAustralis) May 10, 2017

He should have known NdGT wasn't that easy to stump.

No. I have pretty good balance for my body size. But I have fallen over while attempting to quickly take off my pants. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) May 10, 2017

The reaction from Twitter was basically a supernova.

You guys astrophysicists are just like us https://t.co/AFaBEX0C8y — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) May 10, 2017

Was this meant to be a sext? — Dr SPIDER 3 Y BANANA (@GeneAdrift) May 10, 2017

As it turns out, Tyson had fallen prey to the old "thought it was a DM" trap.

Didn’t intend to send that last tweet to all. Was responding to someone asking if I’d ever fallen trying to remove my T-shirt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) May 10, 2017

Of course, it was too late.

Only 7 million of us saw it, worry not. — TheProxyGuy™ (@TheProxyGuy) May 10, 2017

Neil "digress" Tyson! — Timboat (@taekwontim) May 10, 2017

But you did and got caught with your tweets down. But we still love ya’. https://t.co/lMybC0UFCK — Scott Knowles (@wsrphoto) May 10, 2017

Nice save 👌🏻 — Dyro (@Dyro) May 10, 2017

Here's hoping Dr. Tyson never changes (his pants).

