In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, beloved astrophysicist/TV host/planetarium director/viral god Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted one of his trademark rhetorical observations about life, science, and the universe. This time, the topic was human intelligence (or lack thereof).
Cheery. Meanwhile, a Twitter user named Mike thought of the perfect question to test Dr. Tyson's willingness to acknowledge his own brain's limitations.
He should have known NdGT wasn't that easy to stump.
The reaction from Twitter was basically a supernova.
As it turns out, Tyson had fallen prey to the old "thought it was a DM" trap.
Of course, it was too late.
Here's hoping Dr. Tyson never changes (his pants).