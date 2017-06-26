Advertising

Drama is best at a distance, but it's the best.

Maury, Springer, Phil—whoever's on your personal Mount Rushmore of trashy cheating drama, it's delightful in a cringing, thank-god-that's-not-me, craning-to-see-a-car-wreck type of way.

So read this list of men discovering their wives cheated on them—culled from an even more depressing Reddit list about divorce—and take solace in the fact that the following dudes are free now.

These were the moments that busted them out of dodge.

1. DrSugar realized she was too good a friend, to his friends.

When my buddies approached me to complain that she kept sitting on their laps, wiggling, and hoping for an erection.

2. OyeYouDer has technology to break his heart.

15 years in, and I find texts on her phone. Completely blindsided... No clue she had it in her to cheat. Told me it was just texting. Begged for forgiveness. I caved.

A month later, checked the phone bill to find that it never stopped. Confronted her again... Cue more begging and more denial on my part that she would let the life we had built go down in flames.

This went on for a few months. So many promises.

One night, I caught her on the phone when she thought I had left. Suddenly it's not just texts. Sometimes it was phone calls too... Just a friend she could talk to that she let things go too far with. Promised to break all contact. Swore it was never physical.

Then I found emails. She detailed things that made me sick to read... But also included descriptions of his house. She broke finally, but swore it was all just in the line of duty. That's how she met, you see? Visiting nurse service, and this guy was a client. Promised she was done. Loved me, you see? No chance she was going to let 15 years go like that.

I wasn't buying it anymore though. She announced she was going out one night with a work friend. Promised they were only going to the bar, then she'd be home. Maybe late, but not too late. She had taken over her own phone account by then, but wasn't bright enough to understand that Google Latitude was still showing me where she was, and I wasn't about to show my hand.

She kissed me goodbye and bee-lined right for his house, and was there until the wee hours of the morning. Once I knew where she had headed, I called her dad and my best friend to keep me from doing anything dumb.

I will love them both forever for keeping me calm while my world went fucking insane all around me. My father in law offered to stay with the kids and wait for her to get home. Around 3am, while couch surfing my buddy's place, she sent me a nasty text asking where the fuck I thought I was.

I texted her a screenshot of her little GPS dot at her boyfriend's and let her know I'd be sending her some paperwork soon.

3. YourBrotherrex majored in math.

She let me know she was pregnant and wanted my permission to tell all her girlfriends during a girls' night out.

Since I knew there was no possible way it was my child, she was also unknowingly admitting to having an affair. (I can math, and she can't). It was with her boss.

Lawyered up the next day, and he ate her alive in court. I got primary custody of our child we already had, and child support, and a sheriff's notice that she had to vacate my home in 30 days.

I never knew she could be that stupid.

4. TheMulletBurden had to see this dick in court.

The morning I saw a picture of some dudes dick on her phone. She was classy enough to bring him to the divorce proceedings...

5. From_mars' kid accidentally busted his own mom.

When my 2 year old was learning to talk he would consistently say another bloke's name. Apparently he was there the moment i left for work till when i got home. Single Dad for 5 years with primary custody now.

6. Justduett was dealt a Queen and a Joker (sorry).

Finding her, on Christmas Eve Eve, still sexting a co-worker whom she claimed she was no longer in contact with (having been busted sexting him previously, also). I cleared out of there like a blackjack dealer.

7. BillHam57 will direct you to this Urban Dictionary page.

My neighbor's wife screaming "Putana!" downstairs after she caught my bride and her husband fucking in front of the fireplace.

8. Marcus' wife probably pulled a Ross.

Preface: we were doing a trial separation. She moved into the spare bedroom of our apartment. "Divorce" had been thrown around but we still spent time together and slept together. I wasn't seriously considering divorce, but rather counseling, etc.

Up until the day I came home from work at the same time I came home every day and she was in her room being fucked by some random guy she met on Tinder. She had not told him she was married. I kicked him out of the apartment and made it clear to her I would be moving out as soon as possible.

Edit: Must add that she expressed interest in counseling as well. And that we discussed ground rules for the separation, one of which was "do not fuck other people."

Edit 2: Thanks for all the love. For those asking, I moved out because I couldn't afford the apartment on my own. I didn't kick the guys ass but I did tell him while punching the door that he had 3 minutes to get out of my apartment. I said if he wasn't out in 3 minutes I was going to break down the door, and it wouldn't be to shake hands (proud of that line from enraged me, usually I'm not very articulate when angry). He was out in a little over 2 minutes.

9. Bjausel2 showed the note to the judge.

When i found the letter between her and my friend about their affair and how she couldn't wait to be away from me so they could be together..... yup... i knew then, that it was time to get that divorce

10. Ser_Bron only had one.

She required a much more varied selection of dicks than I was able to provide, so she went out and acquired them herself while I was stationed overseas in the Air Force.

11. No, Stickittothemanuel did not realize that.

When a friend's wife said to me "You know your wife is sleeping with my husband."

12. Its_ectoplasm's wife had the worst excuse on the list.

My son was watching Netflix on her phone with me and her boyfriend text her. It was 12 at night and he said he missed her and couldn't wait to see her again ( typical, I know). I confronted her and she denied and said that her friends daughter was texting my son. My son is 3, the daughter in question was two and barely speaking. Yea. That was time to go

13. Chevellefrmhell learned the one downside of scrapbooking.

I was working on a mother daughter scrapbook as a Christmas present for her. Was going through her Google photos account looking for pics of them together. Came across a selfie she took with some dude laying on her. Confirmed her second affair. Knew it was over the moment I saw it. That has fucked me up pretty good.

14. At least Movingtarget4616 only suffered three months.

Months of no sex, secretly seeing someone "as a friend" at her night job, going to stay the night at his house over the weekend, and finally, finding her saying she loves him in an instant messenger text.

Also, forgetting my f'ing birthday.

This was less than 90 days in.

15. TheSuperEvilClown still isn't totally sure.

dunno, mighta been when the doctor told me i had a STI, and i hadn't had sex with anyone apart from her for many years and was completely clean of disease beforehand. oh yeah, and a couple weeks later when that pregnancy test came back positive and we'd been using condoms since the baby was born. a bit of a clue, anyway.

