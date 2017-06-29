News > Sex & Relationships
Divorcees share the amusing moment they realized their marriage was f*cked.
Even if a divorce is slow, painful, and drawn out—it seems like most divorcees can pinpoint the exact moment they knew it wouldn't last "till death do us part." That's definitely true for the following people bold enough to share on the internet.
Luckily for everyone, hindsight softens the most excruciating moments. It's been a long time, and everyone is happily divorced now.
1. It took Pcade11 40 hours to kill his marriage.
2. CarterLawler's wife has some really impressive logic.
When she said, "You didn't pray hard enough and that's why our son has cancer. That's why I'm sleeping with my prayer partner."
3. Outlaw0311 knew the marriage was toast. Sorry.
4. A reader wrote us this lovely story.
After three and a half years of trying to have a baby I was finally pregnant. After doing the test I was so excited I called my husband to tell him the good news. When I told him " I'm pregnant! " he came back with " good luck with that " apparently he didnt know what to say and that was the best he could come up with. Four years later we divorced lol.
5. Have a very depressing Christmas, from Mwr885.
6. Hopefully Wiskrbiskt's wife got some rest.
7. ShambValhalla thanks Oprah for all her hard work.
8. The end is as satisfying as the beer, Synchronicityii.
We met and spent the first seven years of our married life on the West Coast, then moved East. Five years later, I took a job back on the West Coast, but it was the middle of the school year, so I went out ahead and lived on my own until everyone could join me.
Things hadn't been very good between us for a while, but I hadn't articulated it to her—or even myself—beyond vague feelings of dissatisfaction.
One weekend, out there on my own, I decided to take a day and drive to one of my favorite towns, a town in which I had lived long before I knew her, a town we had visited often while married. It was late afternoon was about to head back to my hotel when I realized that I could visit a particular beach that had special meaning to me from my earlier life there.
I stopped at a convenience store, grabbed a Grolsch like I used to drink on that beach, and drove out there. Hiked out to a specific spot I remembered, sat down, popped the beer, and looked out over the ocean. And it hit me that I hadn't done that in over 20 years. Whenever we'd visit the area, I'd suggest stopping at the beach, but she wasn't interested and would always veto the idea.
I'm sure reading this it seems like the tiniest thing, but it was the catalyst for me realizing just how completely dissatisfied I was with our relationship. I think from the time I sat down, I knew it was over within maybe 10 minutes. Just sitting there, sipping my beer, looking at the ocean.
9. Warning: StupidlyUgly's story is stupid sad.
We were already not speaking.
It was Thanksgiving. I knew she wasn't going to bother, but I made a turkey and whatever goes with turkey for my then eight year old daughter.
I had the turkey out on the counter to rest after roasting.
My beloved bride walked in, calmly threw the turkey in the kitchen trash can, and walked out.
I had to take my kid to fucking golden corral for Thanksgiving.
That was it. I was done.
10. And DevlinInMrs.Jonez lost his wife and best friend.
11. A play in three lines, by Lucideus.
In marriage counseling:
Me: I love you.
Ex: I settled on you.
Yeah, it's an option.